Life Is Beautiful Announces 2021 Return and Dates

Back in April, fans were disappointed to hear that Life Is Beautiful would be canceling their 2020 outing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other festivals around the world, the organizers are optimistically looking at 2021 for the return of the Vegas party.

Instead of changing seasons like some in the past have, Life is Beautiful will stick to their September schedule and simply be pushed back one year. Announced just one day before the 2020 edition was supposed to take place, organizers informed fans about the beloved festival's return across their social media accounts.

There's no word on who will take the stage a year from now, but previous years have featured performances from Zedd, Louis The Child, ODESZA, Kaskade, NERVO, DJ Snake, RL Grime, and many more.

The next iteration of Life is Beautiful takes place September 17th to 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are not yet on sale but fans are encouraged to RSVP and reserve their spot via the festival's website here.

FOLLOW LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL:

Facebook: facebook.com/LifeIsBeautifulFest

Twitter: twitter.com/lifeisbeautiful

Instagram: instagram.com/lifeisbeautiful