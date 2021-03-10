ILLENIUM, Dillon Francis, FISHER, More to Perform at Life Is Beautiful 2021: See the Full Lineup

Life Is Beautiful has announced a star-studded lineup for the festival's 2021 edition.

A bevy of major electronic music artists will grace the stages of the beloved Vegas music festival, including ILLENIUM, Dillon Francis, FISHER, San Holo, and CloZee, among others. Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala were tapped as headliners for the fest's grand return, which will go down September 17th to 19th, 2021.

Check out the full lineup below, courtesy of the event's official flyer.

Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala are set to headline the 2021 edition of Life Is Beatiful in Las Vegas. Life Is Beautiful (via Twitter)

Life Is Beautiful CEO Justin Weniger recently opened up about the struggles of navigating the erratic nature of the pandemic while planning the event, which he said would be one of the first major US music festival brands to reveal a lineup in 2021. "We think that being one of the first festivals to announce again is a sign of hope, a sign of optimism," he said. "It gives people now in this final homestretch something to look forward to, gives them a reason to start booking travel again or even just talking to friends about how exciting it would be to go to Vegas for a weekend."

Weniger took to Facebook today to exult in the announcement, dedicating the 2021 edition of Life Is Beautiful to late Zappos founder Tony Hsieh, who had deep roots in the festival and EDM community at large. "This ones for the city. For our community," he wrote. "For the fans. For live music. For the industry. For THE family. And, for you Tony."

General admission tickets for Life Is Beautiful 2021 will release this Friday, March 12th at 10AM PT (1PM PT). You can RSVP for ticket updates here.

