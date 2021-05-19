EPROM and G Jones are Going B2B at Upcoming Lighting in a Bottle Stream: See the Full Lineup

In lieu of the beloved festival brand's IRL event, the second digital installment of Lighting in a Bottle will also feature SOFI TUKKER, Aluna, and more.

As long as EPROM and G Jones keep collaborating, the electronic music community is in good hands.

The esteemed producers, who are widely considered to be among the most gifted sound designers in electronic music, are once again set to join forces for a collaborative DJ set after throwing down at Lollapalooza's 2020 virtual edition. This time around the longtime collaborators will be appearing at Do LaB's "DGTL LIB 2"—the second digital installment of Lighting in a Bottle—over Memorial Day Weekend, May 29th to 30th.

The 24-hour streaming spectacular will also feature performances by Moby, SOFI TUKKER, Aluna, Purple Disco Machine, and TSHA, among other major dance music artists. They will perform in digitally-rendered fan-favorite LIB stages, which were developed by Vita Motus Design Studio using cutting-edge Unreal Engine technology. Fans can also partake in a unique slate of immersive virtual workshops curated by The Compass.

Flyer for DGTL LIB 2, the second digital installment of Lighting in a Bottle. Lightning in a Bottle

The news of the "DGTL LIB 2" stream coincides with the announcement that tickets for the 2022 Lightning in a Bottle festival are going on sale. Tickets will release on Tuesday, May 25th at 10AM PT and can be purchased here.

In March the organizers of the California Central Valley music fest preemptively pushed the event to Memorial Day Weekend 2022, citing the desire not to dilute the Lightning in a Bottle experience.

"The experience of Lightning in a Bottle has always been about exploration, discovery, and connection. It's about being socially close, not distanced," reads a statement shared at the time of the festival's postponement. "It's about very few rules and regulations, not a long list of guidelines. We have no intention of diluting the LIB experience, so we've made the decision that Lightning in a Bottle will not be returning this year."

You can read more about "DGTL LIB 2" here.

FOLLOW G JONES:

Facebook: facebook.com/gjonesbass

Twitter: twitter.com/gjonesbass

Instagram: instagram.com/gjonesbass

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gmu05c

FOLLOW EPROM:

Facebook: facebook.com/eprombeats

Twitter: twitter.com/eprombeats

Instagram: instagram.com/eprombeats

Spotify: spoti.fi/30irk30