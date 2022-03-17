Lightning in a Bottle Announces Compass Music, Learning and Culture Programming Ahead of 2022 Festival

Back in November, the hotly anticipated reveal of Lightning in a Bottle's expansive 2022 lineup certainly impressed. Featuring the likes of GRiZ, Kaytranada, Glass Animals and Black Coffee, among many others, the docket has something to offer every dance music fanatic.

Taking the offerings of the weekend even further, Do LaB, the event's organizers, have now announced its Compass music, learning and culture programming for the Memorial Day Weekend festival. The progam aligns with the core principles of Lightning in a Bottle: connection, expression, and community.

The motive of Compass is to present unique opportunities for its attendees to take in potentially life-changing lessons that they can carry with them in their day-to-day lives. Through a series of talks, workshops, and performances from from world-renowned visionaries, experts and thought-leaders, Compass proudly leads attendees on a thought-provoking journey during their festival experience.

Some can't-miss talks and discussions this year include "Regenerating Soil with Microbes," "Cryptocurrency: The Ownership Economy," "Queering the Liminal," and "Transforming Fulfilling Prophecies into Love."

Additionally, Learning Kitchen returns as Lightning in a Bottle’s culinary hub. Empowering attendees through demonstrations, tastings, and programming of their own, the Learning Kitchen covers regenerative soil practices, keto, elevated eating, and more.

Lightning in a Bottle's 2022 learning and culture programming at The Compass. Lightning in a Bottle

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Lightning in a Bottle "has partnered with organizations that continue to emphasize the idea of worldwide connection and well-being." Compass' content partners include Buckminster Fuller Institute, Academy of Oracle Arts, Ecological Renewal Alliance, Fungi Foundation, Ritual Community, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and Life-Force Academy.

The musical lineup for The Compass stage includes Danish electronic trio WhoMadeWho, German DJ and producer Parra For Cuva, techno artist Christian Löffler, Boreta of The Glitch Mob, a special DJ set by SG Lewis and more. You can check out the full Compass music programming below.

Lightning in a Bottle's 2022 music programming at The Compass. Lightning in a Bottle

This year's Lightning in a Bottle is slated for May 25-30, 2022 at Buena Vista Lake in Kern County, California. Tickets are on sale now and you can learn more about the event here.

FOLLOW LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE:

Facebook: facebook.com/LIBfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/LIBfestival

Instagram: instagram.com/libfestival