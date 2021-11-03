Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022
Publish date:

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.
Author:

Juliana Bernstein

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

The weather in the states is cooling down, but Lightning in a Bottle just gave us something hot to look forward to. 

After being forced to postpone both their 2020 and 2021 festivals, Lightning in a Bottle announced their grand return would be in 2022. The event's organizers, Do LaB, have now shared the slate of artists scheduled to take the stage at next year's hotly anticipated fest. The full lineup was showcased across their social media, revealing GRiZ, Kaytranada, and Glass Animals as the headliners.

Next year's lineup spans a wide number of genres both in and out of the electronic music sphere. Fans are in for sets from Black Coffee, Four Tet, Jon Hopkins, Of The Trees, CloZee, Big Freedia, and many more. Bass music fans can also look forward to a collaborative DJ set from EPROM and G Jones, who will follow their virtual performance from 2021 with an in-person counterpart.

Lightning in a Bottle 2022 lineup featuring Black Coffee, GRiZ, Glass Animals and more.

Lightning in a Bottle 2022 lineup featuring Black Coffee, GRiZ, Glass Animals and more.

Recommended Articles

Nicky Romero headlining the Protocol Recordings Label Night at Escape Nightclub for Amsterdam Dance Event
FEATURES

Why Aspiring EDM Artists Can't Miss the Amsterdam Dance Event

The annual ADE is the largest and most renowned electronic music summit in the world.

11 minutes ago
Headshot of NOISIA.
NEWS

NOISIA Announce One Last Festival Run In Summer 2022

The legendary electronic music group are giving festival attendees one last chance to say goodbye.

38 minutes ago
Annie Nightingale
NEWS

Annie Nightingale Launches Scholarship for Underrepresented Female and Non-Binary DJs

Previous winners of the scholarship include DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY.

1 hour ago

The next Lightning in a Bottle is scheduled for May 25-30, 2022 at Buena Vista Lake in Kern County, California. Pre-sale tickets to the festival are set to go on sale on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 10AM PT.

You can learn more about the event here.

FOLLOW LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE:

Facebook: facebook.com/LIBfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/LIBfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/libfestival

Related

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Porter Robinson, REZZ, GRiZ to Headline Okeechobee 2022

The music and arts festival will also feature performances from Tame Impala, TroyBoi, Flying Lotus, Four Tet, The Glitch Mob, and more.

LIB - Juliana Bernstein3
NEWS

Do LaB Responds to Fans, Announces Refunds for Lightning in a Bottle 2020

The perennial Southern California music festival counts on its community to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Thunder Stage
EVENTS

Do LaB Announces DGTL LIB Virtual Festival Featuring Kaytranada, The Glitch Mob, TOKiMONSTA, and More

Lightning in a Bottle has officially gone virtual in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Do LAB
EVENTS

[WATCH] Do LaB's Virtual Lightning In a Bottle Festival, DGTL LIB, Is Now Live

Day 1 features performances from Justin Jay, Shiba San, The Funk Hunters, and more.

goldrush
EVENTS

Goldrush Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring First-Ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ Performance

The Arizona festival is also set to host performances from ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, TroyBoi, CloZee, Zedd, and more.

Summer Camp Music Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The festival will also features performances by STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, and many more.

Thunder Stage
EVENTS

Lightning in a Bottle Reschedules Next In-Person Event to 2022

Despite some optimistic news around the vaccine, Lightning in a Bottle is proactively moving its next in-person edition to 2022.

aLIVE coverage - ELEMENTS Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, Ganja White Night, More to Perform At Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021

The festival will also feature performances by Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, Tokimonsta, and many more.