GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022
The weather in the states is cooling down, but Lightning in a Bottle just gave us something hot to look forward to.
After being forced to postpone both their 2020 and 2021 festivals, Lightning in a Bottle announced their grand return would be in 2022. The event's organizers, Do LaB, have now shared the slate of artists scheduled to take the stage at next year's hotly anticipated fest. The full lineup was showcased across their social media, revealing GRiZ, Kaytranada, and Glass Animals as the headliners.
Next year's lineup spans a wide number of genres both in and out of the electronic music sphere. Fans are in for sets from Black Coffee, Four Tet, Jon Hopkins, Of The Trees, CloZee, Big Freedia, and many more. Bass music fans can also look forward to a collaborative DJ set from EPROM and G Jones, who will follow their virtual performance from 2021 with an in-person counterpart.
The next Lightning in a Bottle is scheduled for May 25-30, 2022 at Buena Vista Lake in Kern County, California. Pre-sale tickets to the festival are set to go on sale on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 10AM PT.
You can learn more about the event here.
