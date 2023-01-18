Rezz, Tale of Us, ZHU, More Confirmed for Lightning in a Bottle's 20th Anniversary Festival

This year brings the 20th anniversary of SoCal's Lightning in a Bottle festival, and its organizers have spared no expense.

This week brought the release of a star-studded Phase 1 lineup poster, revealing Rezz, Diplo, ZHU, Tale of Us and The Glitch Mob as headliners.

Taking place at Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield, from May 24-29, the fest will host more than 60 artists via this first wave of announcements. Longstanding summertime favorites like Phantogram, Caribou and The Floozies join surging trendsetters like Desiree, Canabliss, Sam Shure and Deer Jade. A host of bass music acts—from Liquid Stranger and LSDream to Moore Kismet and Mersiv—rounds out the expansive bill of music-makers handpicked for the iconic event's milestone.

Rezz, Diplo, ZHU and The Glitch Mob will headline Lightning in a Bottle 2023, among others. Lightning in a Bottle

According to event organizer Do LaB, which is also beloved for curating an entire stage at Coachella, attendees will be treated to freshly redesigned Lightning and Woogie stages, as well as a revamped Thunder stage. The 2023 edition will also introduce a new, Wild West-themed stage called Grand Artique.

Passes for the Memorial Day Weekend festival are on sale now and you can also find participant applications for performers, artists, presenters, vendors and more here.

FOLLOW LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE:

Facebook: facebook.com/LIBfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/LIBfestival

Instagram: instagram.com/libfestival