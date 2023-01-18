Skip to main content
Rezz, Tale of Us, ZHU, More Confirmed for Lightning in a Bottle's 20th Anniversary Festival

Rezz, Tale of Us, ZHU, More Confirmed for Lightning in a Bottle's 20th Anniversary Festival

The music festival's organizers announced more than 60 artists in its Phase 1 release this week.

Juliana Bernstein

The music festival's organizers announced more than 60 artists in its Phase 1 release this week.

This year brings the 20th anniversary of SoCal's Lightning in a Bottle festival, and its organizers have spared no expense.

This week brought the release of a star-studded Phase 1 lineup poster, revealing Rezz, Diplo, ZHU, Tale of Us and The Glitch Mob as headliners. 

Taking place at Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield, from May 24-29, the fest will host more than 60 artists via this first wave of announcements. Longstanding summertime favorites like Phantogram, Caribou and The Floozies join surging trendsetters like Desiree, Canabliss, Sam Shure and Deer Jade. A host of bass music acts—from Liquid Stranger and LSDream to Moore Kismet and Mersiv—rounds out the expansive bill of music-makers handpicked for the iconic event's milestone.

Rezz, Diplo, ZHU and The Glitch Mob will headline Lightning in a Bottle 2023, among others.

Rezz, Diplo, ZHU and The Glitch Mob will headline Lightning in a Bottle 2023, among others.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

Rezz, Tale of Us, ZHU, More Confirmed for Lightning in a Bottle's 20th Anniversary Festival

The music festival's organizers announced more than 60 artists in its Phase 1 release this week.

By Rachel Kupfer
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 12.55.20 PM
EVENTS

A "360° Rave" Is Going Down In One of Manchester's Most Historic Cathedrals

The Shapeshifters will headline with support from Kirollus and Supernature Disco.

By Lennon Cihak
An-orange-concrete-speaker-1
GEAR + TECH

This Blood Orange Speaker Is Made Out of Cement And Sits on Your Desk

It's just a concept at this juncture, but it could provide users with high-quality audio emanating from speaker units housed in concrete.

By Lennon Cihak

According to event organizer Do LaB, which is also beloved for curating an entire stage at Coachella, attendees will be treated to freshly redesigned Lightning and Woogie stages, as well as a revamped Thunder stage. The 2023 edition will also introduce a new, Wild West-themed stage called Grand Artique. 

Passes for the Memorial Day Weekend festival are on sale now and you can also find participant applications for performers, artists, presenters, vendors and more here

FOLLOW LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE:

Facebook: facebook.com/LIBfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/LIBfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/libfestival

Related

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

Lightning in a Bottle Announces Compass Music, Learning and Culture Programming Ahead of 2022 Festival

Compass proudly leads attendees on a thought-provoking journey.

Thunder Stage
EVENTS

Lightning in a Bottle 2018 - Our Hearts are Full

Big thanks to the Do Lab for another fantastic festival!

LIB - Juliana Bernstein3
NEWS

Do LaB Responds to Fans, Announces Refunds for Lightning in a Bottle 2020

The perennial Southern California music festival counts on its community to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Do LAB
EVENTS

[WATCH] Do LaB's Virtual Lightning In a Bottle Festival, DGTL LIB, Is Now Live

Day 1 features performances from Justin Jay, Shiba San, The Funk Hunters, and more.

Thunder Stage
EVENTS

Lightning in a Bottle Reschedules Next In-Person Event to 2022

Despite some optimistic news around the vaccine, Lightning in a Bottle is proactively moving its next in-person edition to 2022.

Lightning in a Bottle 2019
NEWS

Lightning in a Bottle's Full 2020 Lineup is Here

This year's lineup is stacked.

LIB2019_AaronGlassman_-4
NEWS

Lightning In a Bottle Reveals Lineup for 2020 Return to Buena Vista Lake

The transformative festival is set to take place Memorial Day Weekend.