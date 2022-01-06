Skip to main content
Photos: Relive the Dazzling NYE 2021 Celebration at Lights All Night Dallas

Photos: Relive the Dazzling NYE 2021 Celebration at Lights All Night Dallas

ILLENIUM, deadmau5, DJ Snake and more performed at the rapturous NYE music festival in Dallas.

brphoto.co

ILLENIUM, deadmau5, DJ Snake and more performed at the rapturous NYE music festival in Dallas.

New Year's Eve is a celebration unlike any other in the EDM community. And with so many events happening simultaneously, it can be hard to say which is the right one to attend—but there's something special about Lights All Night in Dallas.

Lights All Night Dallas is in a league of its own. Organizers kicked things off once again at the Dallas Market Hall this past weekend, throwing a rapturous fest for a sold-out crowd of approximately 18,000 each night.

Along with a sea of eager ravers ready to rejoice in the new year, Lights All Night brought out some of the most popular artists in electronic dance music, including ILLENIUM, SLANDER, deadmau5, SVDDEN DEATH, Above & Beyond, and DJ Snake

Lights All Night 2021 Dallas 'Super Nova' Main Stage

Lights All Night 2021 Dallas 'Super Nova' Main Stage

Upon entering the venue, the organizers' level of commitment to creating a world-class event became vividly clear. With stellar creative direction and eye-popping decor, the festival's activations were aplenty, such as the onsite dancers and performers, who graced the venue's grounds all weekend for memorable fan interactions. These were just a few examples of many in an event that will inspire for months to come.

This year's edition of Lights All Night reinforced the festival's stellar reputation with an incredible amount of production force, maximize every inch of the venue for an immersive experience.

EDM.com was on the ground all weekend to capture the festival's most memorable moments. From its larger-than-life production to its jubilant fans and beautiful faces, check out our exclusive gallery below. 

Lights All Night 2021 Dallas Photo Gallery

EDM.com's photo gallery from Lights All Night 2021 Dallas - photos by brphoto.co, with additional photos from Alive Coverage.
Lights All Night 2021_brphotoco8
167
Gallery
167 Images

FOLLOW LIGHTS ALL NIGHT:

Facebook: facebook.com/LightsAllNight
Instagram: instagram.com/lightsallnight
Twitter: twitter.com/LightsAllNight
Website: lightsallnight.com

