Lights All Night 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Texas' largest and longest-running electronic dance music festival, Lights All Night, is getting ready for its 11th edition this weekend. The New Year's Eve celebration will return to the Dallas Market Hall, a spacious and innovative warehouse-style space situated just minutes outside of downtown Dallas, on December 30th and 31st.

We're here to help you learn everything you need to know to navigate the festival throughout the weekend, including its COVID-19 protocols, daily schedules, travel and more.

Lights All Night. Alive Coverage

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Organizers have asked that those who attend get vaccinated. Legally they cannot ask for proof of vaccination to enter the venue, but they've strongly encouraged the jab in order to follow health guidelines.

"LAN needs every event goer to do their part and most of all, be respectful of others and do the right thing," reads a statement posted on the festival's website. "The current health situation makes for a challenging backdrop for the 11th edition of LAN. Of course, we would love for everyone to attend the festival this year and continue the great year end traditions that make the event special to so many, however, we understand that some will be hesitant. We ask that those who attend do so because they are willing to follow our health guidelines – not because it’s mandated, but because it’s the right thing to do."

LAN organizers are also asking attendees to bring their own mask, but if you forget, they'll have a supply at the gates.

You can find more information on the COVID-19 policies for Lights All Night here.

HOW TO GET TO LIGHTS ALL NIGHT 2021

Lights All Night is located at the Dallas Market Hall just outside of downtown Dallas. If you are traveling from downtown Dallas and driving, you can take the Stemmons Freeway via I-35E N. If you are planning on staying at one of the many hotels located nearest to the Dallas Market Hall, most are situated within walking distance of the venue.

Lights All Night Address:

2200 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207

ARRIVAL

Doors open at 6PM. Upon arrival, there will be a security checkpoint just like any other major concert of music festival. This year Lights All Night has expanded its entryway to include more lanes and more metal detectors to get you in faster. You can expect to wait approximately 30-45 minutes inline.

Peak times for arrival on both days will be from around 9PM to midnight, so we recommend arriving about 90 minutes prior to your first desired artist's set time to account for traffic and the event's security process. The fest will conclude at 2AM.

PARKING

If you plan on parking your car at the venue, there is a $25 per night parking fee, which is credit card only. If you are planning on taking an Uber, you can use the code LAN21 for $5 off your ride.

LIGHTS ALL NIGHT SET TIMES

Lights All Night has a wide array of popular EDM artists playing all weekend. The massive lineup includes SLANDER, ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, deadmau5, DJ Snake, and SVDDEN DEATH, among many others. There is something for everyone across both days.

Explore the official Lights All Night set times below.

Lights All Night 2021 Day 1 set times.

Lights All Night 2021 Day 2 set times.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPTIONS AT LIGHTS ALL NIGHT

There will be a variety of food and beverage options available located throughout the event. Bars will also be scattered around the venue and will serve a variety of alcoholic beverages to patrons who have a valid ID proving they are 21 or over.

In addition to food and beverages, you will be able to find official event merchandise like shirts, hoodies, hats, glasses, lighters, water bottles, posters, and more. Various craft vendors will also set up around the grounds.

LIGHTS ALL NIGHT OFFICIAL PRE-PARTY

For those interested in starting their New Year's Eve celebration weekend a day early, LAN organizers have put together a big pre-party at Bottled Blonde on Wednesday, December 29th featuring Born Dirty and Party Shirt. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Lights All Night 2021 Pre-Party Address:

505 North Good Latimer Expressway, Dallas, TX 75204

Lights All Night 2021 Pre-Party Flyer

Lights All Night Ticket Exchange

If you are still looking to purchase a ticket, even though Lights All Night is 100% sold out, there is one way to go about it. The festival has partnered with Lyte.com to offer you a verified fan-to-fan ticket exchange option. Keep in mind this is the only secured way to purchase tickets from fans, so if you choose to purchase tickets another way, beware of scammers. You can find more about the Ticket Exchange program here.

First Aid Stations

In case you need assistance, First Aid stations will be located near every stage. They will be marked with a red cross.

If You See Something, Say Something

If at any time during the event you feel unsafe, visit one of the medical tents, bars, vendors, or flag down staff for help. If you see something, say something.

