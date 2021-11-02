Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
deadmau5, Malaa, More to Perform at Lights All Night 2021: See the Full Lineup
Organizers have also announced that a special New Year's Eve celebration is planned for fans to ring in the new year.
Alive Coverage

Lights All Night in Dallas is going into its second decade of the annual festival, holding nothing back as they reveal a massive full lineup for the festival's 11th edition. 

To the joy of music fans all across the Texas region and beyond, festival organizers AlwaysOn have shared the full lineup for the beloved NYE fest. With over 35 headlining artists set to grace the stage, the new lineup additions include deadmau5, Malaa, CharlesTheFirst, and OMNOM.

The newly announced artists will be joining an already star-studded lineup featuring Above & Beyond, ILLENIUM, SlANDER, Madeon, DJ Snake, Loud Luxury, and Black Tiger Sex Machine, among others. Organizers have also announced that a special New Year's Eve celebration is planned for fans to ring in the new year.

Lights All Night 2021 will be returning to the Dallas metro region on December 30th and 31st at the Dallas Market Hall. Tickets to the 11th edition event are on sale now. You can learn more about the event and secure your festival passes here

Lights All Night Dallas 2021 lineup.

