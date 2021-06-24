Lights All Night Dallas Announces Massive Lineup for 2021 New Year's Eve Festival

Lights All Night Dallas Announces Massive Lineup for 2021 New Year's Eve Festival

Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Madeon and more will perform at the New Year's Eve dance music spectacular in Dallas.
Author:
Publish date:

Lights All Night

Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Madeon and more will perform at the New Year's Eve dance music spectacular in Dallas.

One of the country's longest-running independent music festivals and New Years' Eve celebrations, Lights All Night, is set to return to Dallas for its 11th year with a spectacular lineup.

At the beginning of the year it was tough to imagine 2021 ending in celebration, but the tireless team behind Lights All Night envisioned otherwise. As the live music scene slowly reopens, organizers are angling to offer fans a NYE to remember.

Lights All Night 2019 in Dallas

Lights All Night 2019.

2019 saw the brand's 10th anniversary event sell out, making it one of their biggest festivals to date. This year they expect to make a triumphant post-pandemic return with over 30 artists and 40,000 attendees, who will descend on Dallas Market Hall, located just minutes from downtown Dallas. 

With a number of festival alumni returning to help ring in the new year, such as DJ SnakeAbove & Beyond, ILLENIUM, Madeon (DJ set), and Subtronics, Lights All Night is gearing up to be one of the biggest festivals of 2021—and they've only released the first phase of the lineup. More music performers are scheduled to be announced soon, as well as festival details like day-to-day schedules, vendors, and visual artist lineups.

Lights All Night 2021 flyer for Phase 1 lineup announcement.

Lights All Night 2021 flyer for Phase 1 lineup announcement.

"Texas' most popular New Year's Eve party is back! We could not script a better way to end 2021 than to be back at our home in Dallas, Texas at Dallas Market Hall," said Lights All Night founder Scott Osburn in a statemenbt. "This year, we have something for everyone and I cannot wait to see all of our LAN family join us back out on the dance floor this coming December."

Lights All Night also partnered with DFW Rescue Me, a foster-based pet rescue nonprofit in the Dallas area, and will donate a portion of proceeds to the organization.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, June 29th for two-day GA and VIP passes. You can purchase here.

Watch the Lights All Night 2019 trailer below.

FOLLOW LIGHTS ALL NIGHT:

Website: lightsallnight.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LightsAllNight
Twitter: twitter.com/lightsallnight
Instagram: instagram.com/lightsallnight

Related

39277170_2032590166771770_7040777593850691584_o
EVENTS

Lights All Night Announces 2018 Initial Phase One Lineup

The ninth annual music festival returns to Dallas, Texas on December 28-29 of New Year's Eve weekend.

Lights All Night crowd shot with balloons.
NEWS

Skrillex, Bassnectar and More to Play Lights All Night New Year's Weekend

Dallas' Lights All Night has set a high bar for New Year's weekend, 2019.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Announces Second Phase of 2021 Lineup—And It's Massive

ILLENIUM, Galantis, Destructo, PEEKABOO, and more have been added to the lineup.

SpaceFace
EVENTS

Lights All Night is Gearing Up For an Explosive End to 2017 in Dallas

The clock is ticking, and Lights All Night plans to bring 2018 in with a bang!

FEST Festival
EVENTS

Lights All Night Adds TOKiMONSTA, Dombresky, AC Slater to Puerto Vallarta Lineup

Justice, Nina Kraviz and Tchami are slated to headline the festival's first-ever Mexico edition.

lights all night
EVENTS

Justice to Perform at Lights All Night's First-Ever Puerto Vallarta Edition

Lights All Night's founder said the festival is "a great way to get us back to the live experiences we’ve missed over the last year."

firefly music festival
EVENTS

Firefly Music Festival Shares Massive 2021 Lineup With Madeon, REZZ, Duke Dumont, More

They will join headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.

forbidden-kingdom-music-festival-2019
EVENTS

Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival Shares Jaw-Dropping 2021 Lineup

The festival will see the return of SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD and a B2B DJ set from SLANDER and Subtronics, among other performances.