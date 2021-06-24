Lights All Night Dallas Announces Massive Lineup for 2021 New Year's Eve Festival

Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Madeon and more will perform at the New Year's Eve dance music spectacular in Dallas.

One of the country's longest-running independent music festivals and New Years' Eve celebrations, Lights All Night, is set to return to Dallas for its 11th year with a spectacular lineup.

At the beginning of the year it was tough to imagine 2021 ending in celebration, but the tireless team behind Lights All Night envisioned otherwise. As the live music scene slowly reopens, organizers are angling to offer fans a NYE to remember.

Lights All Night 2019. Alive Coverage

2019 saw the brand's 10th anniversary event sell out, making it one of their biggest festivals to date. This year they expect to make a triumphant post-pandemic return with over 30 artists and 40,000 attendees, who will descend on Dallas Market Hall, located just minutes from downtown Dallas.

With a number of festival alumni returning to help ring in the new year, such as DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, ILLENIUM, Madeon (DJ set), and Subtronics, Lights All Night is gearing up to be one of the biggest festivals of 2021—and they've only released the first phase of the lineup. More music performers are scheduled to be announced soon, as well as festival details like day-to-day schedules, vendors, and visual artist lineups.

Lights All Night 2021 flyer for Phase 1 lineup announcement.

"Texas' most popular New Year's Eve party is back! We could not script a better way to end 2021 than to be back at our home in Dallas, Texas at Dallas Market Hall," said Lights All Night founder Scott Osburn in a statemenbt. "This year, we have something for everyone and I cannot wait to see all of our LAN family join us back out on the dance floor this coming December."

Lights All Night also partnered with DFW Rescue Me, a foster-based pet rescue nonprofit in the Dallas area, and will donate a portion of proceeds to the organization.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, June 29th for two-day GA and VIP passes. You can purchase here.

Watch the Lights All Night 2019 trailer below.

