Lights All Night Announces 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, Excision, More

John Summit, Ganja White Night, Said The Sky and more are also primed to throw down at Lights All Night 2022 at the Dallas Market Hall.

brphoto.co

Lights All Night has announced an impressive lineup for its 12th festival, set for New Years weekend in Dallas, Texas.

As to be expected with Lights All Night, heavyweight artists from all over the dance music spectrum, like Excision, Porter RobinsonATLiens, Said The Sky, Ganja White NightJohn Summit and more, are set to tear up the Dallas Market Hall during this year's edition. The festival is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, December 29th and 30th, located just a few minutes from downtown.

Check out the full Lights All Night 2022 lineup below.

Lights All Night 2022 lineup with Excision, Porter Robinson, Said The Sky and more.

Lights All Night's event last year brought in a crowd of nearly 18,000 concert-goers each night, despite the uncertainty of the pandemic. ILLENIUM, SLANDER, deadmau5 and many more performed while attendees danced into their 2022 New Years resolutions. 

During SLANDER's set, burgeoning melodic bass producer if found joined SLANDER onstage to surprise fans and festival-goers by dropping their euphoric collaboration, "Getting Late," which hadn't yet been released.

The Lights All Night 2022 pre-sale will begin on August 1st at 10am CT. You can learn more about Lights All Night and grab your tickets here

