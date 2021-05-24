Lights All Night Adds TOKiMONSTA, Dombresky, AC Slater to Puerto Vallarta Lineup

Justice, Nina Kraviz and Tchami are slated to headline the festival's first-ever Mexico edition.
Headliners Justice, Nina Kraviz and Tchami have already put Lights All Night's first ever Puerto Vallarta edition on the 2021 festival roadmap, and the event's full Phase 1 lineup only sweetens the deal.

Announced May 21st, the lineup features TOKiMONSTA, Dombresky and Mat Zo, along with a Night Bass stage takeover hosted by label head AC Slater. With the full lineup yet to be released, the festival is scheduled for November 4-7th. 

Lights All Night will also be partnering with Pollen to bring attendees the full resort experience via all-inclusive ticket packages, including accommodations, beachside DJ sets and even a tequila farm tour. Priced for groups of four, they will go on sale here on Tuesday, May 25th. 

In addition to the Mexico event, Lights All Night will be returning to Dallas this year to celebrate the 11th anniversary of its classic New Year's Eve festival. Given the festival's reputation for well-rounded lineups, there's no doubt this year's attendees will be treated to a world class-selection of acts as they ring in the new year. 

You can sign up for updates here

