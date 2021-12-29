Lights All Night Organizers Cancel Minneapolis NYE Festival

The Minneapolis edition of the popular electronic music festival Lights All Night has been canceled just two days before the event was scheduled to begin.

Prior to its cancellation, the two-day fest was planning to host performances from ZHU, Jauz, ATLiens, Doctor P, FuntCase, Vampa, Feed Me, Wreckno, and more. Organizers to took to social media to share a statement informing fans of the news.

"Out of concern for our fans, artists, employees, and local communities, we are sad to announce Lights All Night Minneapolis will not be held this year," the statement reads.

While the pandemic was not overtly mentioned in the statement, prospective attendees can read between the lines as cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rise rapidly around the world. However, the Dallas edition of the festival is set to move forward as planned.

At the time of writing, organizers have not announced details about when the event may return. Ticket-holders who have questions about the cancelation have been told to email the festival for more information.

FOLLOW LIGHTS ALL NIGHT MINNEAPOLIS

Facebook: facebook.com/LightsAllNightMN

Instagram: instagram.com/lightsallnightmn

Twitter: twitter.com/LightsAllNightM

Website: lightsallnightmn.com