Here Are the Set Times for Lights All Night 2022
Lights All Night is back—and potentially bigger than ever.
It might be tough to top last year's dazzling event, but if there's any festival organizer to one-up themselves, it's Lights All Night. The fest, which has long been a staple of Dallas' NYE celebrations, is gearing up for a huge year.
This year's festival features a massive lineup from Thursday, December 29th to Friday, the 30th. Fans will be able to catch performances from Excision, Porter Robinson, John Summit, G Jones, Tchami, GRiZ, Kasablanca and more more.
Check out the set times for Lights All Night 2022 below.
