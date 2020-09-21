Pioneer DJ and Serato Tap Lil Jon for Upcoming Twitch DJ Set

Pour up "another round of shots" because Lil Jon is back for a huge DJ set. The "Turn Down for What" artist has teamed up with Pioneer DJ and Serato to host a two-hour livestream performance, which will broadcast this Wednesday, September 23rd exclusively on Serato’s Twitch channel. The stream will also be shared by Pioneer DJ's Twitch.

"We’re thrilled to be working with two music industry icons, Serato and Lil Jon, to share the power and excitement of music with audiences around the world,” said John Powell, President of AlphaThetaMusic Americas Inc. "While concerts and in-person events are on hold, the opportunity to stream and enjoy live music is a way to support artists and the industry and deliver something unique for fans."

A DJ set by Lil Jon certainly qualifies as "unique." The hip-hop star, who was vital to the popularity of crunk music in the early 1990s and mid 2000s, has also been a staple of electronic music for quite some time. His iconic chants are present in a number of ubiquitous dance music tracks that have been reverberating through the festival circuit for years, like Hardwell and W&W's "Live The Night," Flosstradamus and GTA's "Prison Riot," MAKJ's "Let's Get F*ucked Up," and, most recently, Skellism and Terror Bass' moshpit-inducing trap beast "In The Pit."

Lil Jon will perform a two-hour long set using Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-SZ2 Flagship 4-channel controller with Serato’s DJ Pro software. A Q&A with fans is also scheduled at the conclusion of the performance. You can RSVP for Serato and Pioneer DJ's "Lil Jon Live" stream, which will kick off at 5PM PT (8PM ET, 1AM BST), via Eventbrite here.

