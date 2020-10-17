New Theater and Rave Fusion Show Explores the History of Women in UK Grime

For one night only, theater and rave are coming together under one roof, all in the name of grime. Lil.Miss.Lady, a UK show that is "part rave, part drama," according to its website, will stream live on October 23rd, including pre- and post-show DJ sets from DJ Kaylee Kay, who is also mixing the show live.

During its 60-minute run time, Lil.Miss.Lady tells the story of a woman MC finding her way in the male-dominated world of grime music. Written and directed by Dominic Garfield, it was inspired by interviews with women who played a formative role in the genre, including Lady Stush, Lioness, Queenie and Baby Blue. Event attendees will venture from the early stages of jungle through the evolving sounds of garage, sub-low, funky house, dubstep and grime, set to original lyrics by Garfield and Lady Lykez.

"This is gonna be so sick! An exclusive online preview of Lil.Miss.Lady and a live, immersive-history of grime set, custom built for your living rooms!" Garfield commented.

Lil.Miss.Lady is presented by HighRise Theatre, a London-based theatre collective focused on telling the stories of underrepresented communities through hip-hop and grime. The group pays special attention to the experiences of local young people, actively conducting research for a "working cycle of listening and creating," according to their website.

Tickets for the show are available here for a recommended donation of €10.

FOLLOW HIGHRISE THEATRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/highrisetheatre

Twitter: twitter.com/highrise_uk

Instagram: instagram.com/highrise_uk

Website: highrisetheatre.co.uk