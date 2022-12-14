Skip to main content
Liquid Stranger Is No Stranger to a Good Time On the "DIMENSIONS" Tour

You are in Liquid Stranger's safe hands.

OHDAGYO

Tasked with guiding my friend through his first EDM concert, I was confident Liquid Stranger would take good care of us. The Wakaan boss brought his DIMENSIONS tour to the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, B.C. on November 26th for a night of head-banging, hip-swinging fun.

I took a small survey of festival-goers at Thunderdome earlier this year and Liquid Stranger was overwhelmingly among the lineup's favorites. That reputation was well-deserved. Already a fan of his music—songs like "Dissolve," "Dragonhawks" and "Don't Stop" serve as building blocks for some of my most cherished playlists—it was reassuring to see his live performance measure up.

Stranger was also trusted to close out the final day of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge's Cheshire Woods stage in 2022. It was a drastically different performance from Thunderdome, one that catered to a more diverse palette. But it slapped just as hard.

A cinematic intro welcomed fans to the various dimensions at the heart of his new tour. Bangers like "Green Light," the Wreckno-aided "Holla" and "Low" rattled speakers and had the crowd in perpetual groovy flux.

Stranger embraces the deep expanse of the EDM space, traveling to its furthest corners in pursuit of musical exploration. It is his creative ability and bravery to blend genres that makes Stranger such a cherished bass artist. Tracks like "Holla" and "Low" resemble hip-hop and club bangers without ever compromising on the head-banging, face-scrunching bass. It is as welcoming to first-timers as it is desired by scene veterans.

The Commodore Ballroom's spacious dance floor and various seating options, from side sofas and chairs to balcony viewing, assured that everyone could breathe in the "DIMENSIONS" experience. Lasers illuminated the venue in colorful combinations and dynamic patterns that synchronized perfectly with Stranger's performance.

Liquid Stranger brings the DIMENSIONS tour to The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canda for an electronic dance music (edm) live concert.

If you are looking for a good time, whether you are a nightlife enthusiast or disenchanted by your local scene, do yourself and your friends a favor: welcome Liquid Stranger into your home.

You can listen to the DIMENSIONS EP below.

Check out the remaining "DIMENSIONS" tour dates below and click here for more information.

LIQUID STRANGER - DIMENSIONS TOUR DATES

Dec. 30, 2022 - Avondale, Arizona
Dec. 31, 2022 - Grayslake, Illinois (Radiance New Year's Eve)
May. 5, 2023 - New Brockton, Atlanta (Sol Fest)

