Skip to main content
Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

Alpine Music Photo/EDM.com

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

If music were water, Colorado would never run dry.

It's no secret that Colorado is a hub for electronic music. And its most iconic venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, is its biggest purveyor.

Celebrated for its natural acoustics, which are made possible by two giant monoliths flanking the amphitheater, the open air venue is one of those ineffable places that consistently manufactures "you had to be there" moments. Ergo, only those who have attended an electronic dance music show at Red Rocks can attest how special it is.

red rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Recommended Articles

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

2 hours ago
general
EVENTS

Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.

4 hours ago
STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

5 hours ago

And the EDM community has a lot to look forward to in 2022. Red Rocks is set host a litany of remarkable concerts, which will feature Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more. Check out the full to-date schedule below.

You can purchase tickets to the following shows here.

Red Rocks 2022 Schedule

  • April 1: Porter Robinson - "Nurture Live" w/ Machinedrum, Qrion, Wavedash, Air To Earth
  • April 8: Boogie T w/ SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie T.rio, KHVIA, Bawldy
  • April 14: Gorgon City w/ Damian Lazarus
  • April 15: NGHTMRE - "Into The DRMVRSE"
  • April 21: Subtronics w/ Rusko, Yheti, G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky, ZINGARA b2b AUSTERIA
  • April 22: Galantis and 3LAU w/ Mat Zo, KLO
  • April 23: Lotus w/ Cut Copy, STRFKR DJ Set
  • April 24: Dom Dolla
  • May 5: Hippie Sabotage w/ Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
  • May 21: PEEKABOO and Dirt Monkey w/ ATLiens, Buku b2b Esseks, Space Wizard, ZÍA
  • May 28: Chromeo w/ Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, Jim-E Stack
  • June 8: Jai Wolf and San Holo w/  Manila Killa, Tsu Nami
  • June 30: Kraftwerk - "3-D"
  • July 2-3: Zeds Dead
  • July 22-23: STS9

FOLLOW RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/RedRocksCO
Twitter: twitter.com/RedRocksCO
Instagram: instagram.com/redrocksco

Related

red rocks
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks in 2021

ZHU, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, and more are set to return to Red Rocks this year.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
EVENTS

Subtronics to Headline First Full-Capacity Red Rocks Show of 2021

Subtronics is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer.

porter robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces "Nurture Live" Headline Show at Red Rocks

Robinson will perform two sets at the iconic open air venue.

Red Rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Will Resume Concerts at Full Capacity in June

Victory for Red Rocks after a tumultuous year that saw the fabled open air venue postpone or cancel an unprecedented amount of concerts.

kraftwerk
NEWS

Kraftwerk Announce 2022 Tour Following Induction to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kraftwerk have a lot to celebrate with their upcoming 2022 North American run.

Yoga On the Rocks 2
Lifestyle

Take a Look Inside the Return of "Yoga on the Rocks" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

"Yoga on the Rocks" returned to the fabled Colorado open air venue over the weekend.

Dirty Drive-in Instagram Square - Series
EVENTS

Denver's First Drive-In Rave Series is Here, Featuring Peekaboo, EPROM, Dirt Monkey, More

Buckle up, Denver EDM fans.

136973012_10223449206236431_5353509999108490465_o
NEWS

New Roof Built Over Red Rocks Amphitheatre Stage to Combat Weather Conditions

The iconic open-air venue is planning for the return of live concerts in a big way.