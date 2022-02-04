Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

If music were water, Colorado would never run dry.

It's no secret that Colorado is a hub for electronic music. And its most iconic venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, is its biggest purveyor.

Celebrated for its natural acoustics, which are made possible by two giant monoliths flanking the amphitheater, the open air venue is one of those ineffable places that consistently manufactures "you had to be there" moments. Ergo, only those who have attended an electronic dance music show at Red Rocks can attest how special it is.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Ryan Loughlin

And the EDM community has a lot to look forward to in 2022. Red Rocks is set host a litany of remarkable concerts, which will feature Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more. Check out the full to-date schedule below.

You can purchase tickets to the following shows here.

Red Rocks 2022 Schedule

April 1: Porter Robinson - "Nurture Live" w/ Machinedrum, Qrion, Wavedash, Air To Earth

April 8: Boogie T w/ SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie T.rio, KHVIA, Bawldy

April 14: Gorgon City w/ Damian Lazarus

April 15: NGHTMRE - "Into The DRMVRSE"

April 21: Subtronics w/ Rusko, Yheti, G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky, ZINGARA b2b AUSTERIA



April 22: Galantis and 3LAU w/ Mat Zo, KLO

April 23: Lotus w/ Cut Copy, STRFKR DJ Set

April 24: Dom Dolla

May 5: Hippie Sabotage w/ Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

May 21: PEEKABOO and Dirt Monkey w/ ATLiens, Buku b2b Esseks, Space Wizard, ZÍA

May 28: Chromeo w/ Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, Jim-E Stack

June 8: Jai Wolf and San Holo w/ Manila Killa, Tsu Nami

June 30: Kraftwerk - "3-D"

July 2-3: Zeds Dead

July 22-23: STS9

