Tiësto's 90-Minute "NYE Party" Set Showcases ID Remixes and Beloved EDM Anthems

While classic New Year's Eve celebrations were out of the picture this year, DJs across the world maintained their commitments to partying and spreading positive energy by hosting an array of livestream events across various platforms. 24/7 radio broadcaster SiriusXM was no different, hosting the "Tiësto & Friends NYE Party 2020" from December 31, 2020 through January 1, 2021 on its "bpm" channel.

Featuring performances from WH0, Zookëper, Moksi and KREAM, the event also included a special 90-minute set from Tiësto himself, who split his stream between his signature dance sound and the melodic house music the artist is currently exploring via his VER:WEST alias. From an unreleased remix of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" to samples of the producer's most beloved tracks, including "Jackie Chan" and "The Business," the lengthy set was stacked with dance-ready hits masterfully mixed into bass-infused house and soaring big room melodies. You can find the entire tracklist here.

After ringing in the new year, Tiësto proceeded to cleanse his Instagram feed of its photos, hinting at a busy year to come. "Fresh Start !" the remaining post's caption reads. In the meantime, you can catch more Tiësto on SiriusXM through his Friday "Club Life" sets on bpm.

