Watch lleviathan Perform a Jaw-Dropping Set at the Golden Gate Bridge

Bass music just got a bright new star.
Author:
Publish date:

Bass music has a bright new star to look out for and his name is lleviathan. The Bay Area native is here to make his hometown proud with a jaw-dropping set performed against the awe-inspiring Golden Gate Bridge. 

The journey to the performance has been a long time in the making. After learning how to DJ at the ripe age of 16, he went on to join a production school and the rest is history. He's been inspired by the likes of NGHTMRE, Virtual Riot, Big Gigantic, and Martin Garrix, but is incorporating their stylings into something that is truly his own. His schedule has been packed with rehearsals and performances with notable figures such as Skyler Madison, Dack Janiels, and Wenzday. He plans to debut a slew of originals this fall, so make sure you keep an eye out for this rising star.

While we wait for his upcoming entry into the world of bass music, enjoy his epic livestream in front of the landmark of his childhood. The stream goes live at 7 PM PST and 10 PM ET on Four Four Offset's YouTube channel or you can watch it below. 

FOLLOW LLEVIATHAN:

Twitter: twitter.com/lleviathanmusic 
Instagram: instagram.com/lleviathanmusic 
Soundcloud: soundlcoud.com/lleviathanmusic

