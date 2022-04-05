There's an Epic Drum & Bass Festival, LOCUS, Going Down In Tulum This Weekend

Have you ever wanted to experience drum & bass in the jungle? Well, now's your chance.

From April 7th to 10th, 2022, a gaggle of major drum & bass artists will assemble for the LOCUS Festival in Tulum, Mexico. In a place where techno and house music reign supreme, this event will mark the first of its kind.

LOCUS Festival 2022 is a dreamy, four-day drum & bass experience in paradise. It's set to take over Tulum’s iconic Mia Beach Club from Thursday to Saturday, with the final night taking place at an undisclosed location.

This Thursday, festivities kick off with Brazilian drum & bass legend DJ Marky, dBridge of Exit Records and Bad Company fame, Instra:mental, and Breakage, who will be joined by one of the U.K.’s rising stars, Harriet Jaxxon, as well as Rohaan, among others.

Day two brings the godfathers of jungle drum & bass, Fabio & Grooverider, complemented by the likes of homegrown drum & bass talent Mukiyare and Dub Phizix & Strategy, who will bring their distinct Mancunian flavors. The third day will see liquid drum & bass guru Etherwood, Technimatic, a live PA from PAV4N of Foreign Beggars fame, a rare set from Hospital Records' boss London Elektricity, and an exclusive Black Science Labs performance from TeeBee, marking his first solo set in almost a decade.

The final day will see Workforce, who was a part of the eclectic Spectrasoul duo; Commix, the maestro of dark DnB arts Loxy; Critical Music’s Sam Binga, and one of America’s finest duos, Quadrant & Iris.

Check out the full LOCUS Festival Phase 2 lineup along with the day-to-day artists, below. You can purchase tickets to the event here.

LOCUS 2022 LINEUP: THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH

DJ Marky (Innerground Records)

dBridge (Exit Records)

Instra:mental (Non-Plus)

Breakage (Bassbin)

Harriet Jaxxon

Rohaan

Squake

Isaac Maya

Viewer

LOCUS 2022 LINEUP: FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH

Fabio & Grooverider (Creative Source/Prototype)

Dub Phizix & Strategy

Submotive (Guidance)

Alley Cat (Skunkrock Recordings)

Kolya

Dave Owen

DJ Strife

Mukiyare

Rit LOCUS

LOCUS 2022 LINEUP: SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH

London Elektricity (Hospital Records)

TeeBee (Black Science Labs set)

Etherwood (Hospital Records)

Technimatic (Shogun Audio)

PAV4N (Foreign Beggars)

Visages (1985 Music)

Submorphics

Kid Drama (Metalheadz)

LOCUS 2022 LINEUP: SUNDAY, APRIL 10TH

Workforce (Must Make Music)

Commix (Metalheadz)

Loxy (Cylon Recordings)

Klute (Commercial Suicide)

Seba (Secret Operations)

Sam Binga (Critical Music)

Quadrant & Iris (Commercial Suicide)

LOCUS 2022 HOSTED BY (A-Z):

Degs

Dynamite MC

Jakes

MC Dino

MC Fava

MC GQ

MC LowQui

SP:MC

Stamina MC

FOLLOW LOCUS FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/locus/

Website: ticketfairy.com/event/locus-tulum-2022/

