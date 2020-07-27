Lollapalooza Announces Free 4-Day YouTube Streaming Event Featuring Lorde, Chance the Rapper, ZHU, More

Summer just isn't the same without Lollapalooza. Since the 2020 in-person event can no longer take place thanks to COVID-19, organizers are taking the beloved Chicago music festival virtual.

The 2020 iteration of Lollapalooza will take place on YouTube via a free 4-day streaming event from July 30th to August 2nd beginning at 6PM ET (3PM PDT). Staying true to the festival's proclivity to feature world-class lineups, the virtual extravaganza flaunts both new performances and memorable sets of yesteryear. According to Lollapalooza's website, artists providing new "original live performances" include Vic Mensa, Yungblud, H.E.R., Kaskade, Louis the Child, and The Neighbourhood, among others, in addition to special performances from Common, Michelle Obama, and LL Cool J.

Moreover, the forthcoming virtual edition of Lollapalooza will rebroadcast past sets from a bevy of iconic acts, including Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Tyler the Creator, Outkast, Lorde, Metallica, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem, and Run The Jewels.

Organizers also joined forces with Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote. They will match donations up to $10,000 for each organization.

You can check out the announcement and full lineup below. The full streaming schedule will release on Wednesday, July 29th.

