Lollapalooza 2021 is a Go—And at "Near-To Or Full-Capacity"

An official announcement is expected to arrive next week along with the event's headlining artists.
Author:
Publish date:

Lollapalooza (via Facebook)

As restrictions on large gathering continue to lift across the nation, it's safe to say that music festivals as officially back.

The latest major festival brand to make its comeback after a year devoid of live music is Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza, which is set to return to Grant Park from July 29th to August 1st. Variety reports that the city of Chicago gave the fest the green-light "at near-to or full-capacity," according to industry insiders.

The news arrives after Lollapalooza founder and Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell expressed optimism for the festival's 2021 iteration back in March 2020, when he hinted at the event after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "I hold in my hands my license to party,” Farrell said at the time. "I will see you at Lollapalooza—soon."

Lollapalooza Chicago

Lollapalooza 2015 welcome sign.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced that Chicago is relaxing its current pandemic restrictions. According to a guidance memo issued by the city on May 14th, outdoor festivals will permit 30 people per 1,000 square feet and fully vaccinated individuals do not have to count towards COVID-19 capacity limits across all industries.

The Chicago Tribune, who contacted Lightfoot’s office Thursday to respond to the Variety article, reports that her administration has been in contact with organizers of large festivals—including Lollapalooza—about "how to bring these experiences back to Chicago in safe way." "We are taking these events case by case and determining how we can ensure the safety of our patrons," Lightfoot's office stated. "While conversations have been moving forward in a positive way, nothing has been confirmed."

Despite the comments, an official announcement is expected to arrive next week along with the event's headlining artists.

