Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures
Publish date:

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.
Lollapalooza is just a couple of days away from kicking off its 30th annual event and preparations are in the final stages.

Of course this year's event proves to be especially unique. Following an online-only edition in 2020, Lollapalooza is returning to form with a plan that puts public health top of mind.

This year Lollapalooza is staffing up particularly heavily to support the coronavirus screening efforts that will be taking place at the festival's front gates. At the City of Chicago's direction as well as the Department of Public Health, all attendees will need to produce a printed vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry. 

