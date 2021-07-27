Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.

Lollapalooza is just a couple of days away from kicking off its 30th annual event and preparations are in the final stages.

Of course this year's event proves to be especially unique. Following an online-only edition in 2020, Lollapalooza is returning to form with a plan that puts public health top of mind.

This year Lollapalooza is staffing up particularly heavily to support the coronavirus screening efforts that will be taking place at the festival's front gates. At the City of Chicago's direction as well as the Department of Public Health, all attendees will need to produce a printed vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry.

Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival. Lollapalooza (via Facebook)

According to ABC 7 Chicago, unvaccinated patrons who opt to present a negative test result at the gate may only present coronavirus tests taken within a 72-hour period. Unvaccinated attendees must also wear a mask during their time in Chicago's Grant Park.

Organizers are expecting a full-capacity event this year as around 100,000 people are anticipated to attend each day of the event.

A full list of the festival's public health and security guidelines is now available on the Lollapalooza website.