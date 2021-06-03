Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Daily Lineup Schedule

Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Daily Lineup Schedule

The daily picture has become clearer for prospective attendees of Chicago's largest music festival.
Author:
Publish date:

Lollapalooza (via Facebook)

The daily picture has become clearer for prospective attendees of Chicago's largest music festival.

Following the announcement of Lollapalooza's full lineup two weeks ago, organizers have released the daily schedule breakdown for the upcoming four-day event. 

As in prior years, electronic artists have nabbed two of the top headlining slots. This year ILLENIUM and Marshmello will fill those roles on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, fans of the festival's dedicated electronic outfit, Perry's Stage, will have no trouble staying busy. Thursday features notable sets from Kaytranada, Steve Aoki, and Tchami while Friday belongs to the bassheads, boasting performances from Wooli, Subtronics, Riot Ten, and more.

Saturday finds a balance with Oliver Heldens, SLANDER, and Lost Kings dotting the lineup while Sunday holds some of the festival's most anticipated live electronic sets, such as Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, and Big Wild.

Lollapalooza's return to Grant Park kicks off on July 29th. Tickets are on sale now.

Related

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Marshmello, ILLENIUM, More Top Diversified Lollapalooza Lineup

Lollapalooza's lineup truly has something to offer festival attendees of all ages and musical tastes.

ROLL'N RAVE FLYER FINAL
EVENTS

KPM Promotions Gears Up to Host Utah's First EDM Drive-In Show, "Roll'N Rave"

The event, scheduled for September 11-12, will feature performances from Subtronics and Riot Ten B2B Sullivan King.

Thursday-KAYZO-by-Scott-Witt_SW-02_L1020271-1068x712
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Performers and Organizers Prove Adaptive Amid Changing Electronic Landscape [Event Review]

Industry veterans and newcomers alike delivered top-tier performances at Lollapalooza 2018.

pjimage-7
FEATURES

Keep Halloweekend Going With a Roundup of the Best Costumes from EDM Artists

From Monsters Inc. to Wonder Woman to Spider-Woman, EDM's top producers brought their creativity this year.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Chicago's Lollapalooza 2021 is a Go—And at "Near-To Or Full-Capacity"

An official announcement is expected to arrive next week along with the event's headlining artists.

chicago skyline, perrys stage, lolla
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Hints at 2021 Edition

Farrell appears eager to get the show back on the road after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

1-f3ccdd27
EVENTS

Alesso, Galantis, Afrojack, Dillon Francis, More to Perform at Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021

Another day, another hopeful 2021 festival announcement.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas
NEWS

EDC Las Vegas Release Daily Schedules and Set Times

EDC Las Vegas' daily schedule is out now.