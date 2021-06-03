Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Daily Lineup Schedule

The daily picture has become clearer for prospective attendees of Chicago's largest music festival.

Following the announcement of Lollapalooza's full lineup two weeks ago, organizers have released the daily schedule breakdown for the upcoming four-day event.

As in prior years, electronic artists have nabbed two of the top headlining slots. This year ILLENIUM and Marshmello will fill those roles on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, fans of the festival's dedicated electronic outfit, Perry's Stage, will have no trouble staying busy. Thursday features notable sets from Kaytranada, Steve Aoki, and Tchami while Friday belongs to the bassheads, boasting performances from Wooli, Subtronics, Riot Ten, and more.

Saturday finds a balance with Oliver Heldens, SLANDER, and Lost Kings dotting the lineup while Sunday holds some of the festival's most anticipated live electronic sets, such as Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, and Big Wild.

Lollapalooza's return to Grant Park kicks off on July 29th. Tickets are on sale now.