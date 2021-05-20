Marshmello, ILLENIUM, More Top Diversified Lollapalooza Lineup

Lollapalooza's lineup truly has something to offer festival attendees of all ages and musical tastes.

Lollapalooza is set to turn 30 this year in stunning fashion.

It's been a whirlwind of a week for the Chicago based festival. After a surprising report suggested the City of Chicago gave Lollapalooza the green light to host their 2021 edition "at near-to or full capacity" a mere three days ago, organizers C3 Presents have now dropped a massive lineup that appears to corroborate the news.

As is typically the case, Lollapalooza's bookings span the decades and defy a bias towards any particular genre, from Foo Fighters to Journey, and Miley Cyrus to Tyler The Creator. For dance music, Marshmello and ILLENIUM find themselves near the top of the bill with the trifecta of Alison Wonderland, SLANDER, and Steve Aoki a couple lines further down.

In the heart of the undercard returning acts Yellow Claw, Oliver Heldens, and Cash Cash make an appearance while several prominent bass music talents make their debut appearances including Subtronics, Sullivan King, and Riot Ten.

Lollapalooza

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun, which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective, and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals."

Lollapalooza's website confirms that all attendees, will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the prior 24 hour period.

Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park from July 29th through August 1st. Tickets are available now.