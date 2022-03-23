Kygo, Dua Lipa, Green Day to Headline Lollapalooza 2022: See the Full Lineup
The resurgence of music festivals is in full swing, and Lollapalooza is the latest to join the party. The organizers of the iconic Chicago music festival have announced an impressive lineup for their 2022 fest.
Commencing on Thursday, July 28th and closing out on Sunday the 31st, Lollapalooza's roster spans the gamut of rock, dance, pop, and everything in-between. The freshly announced headlining guests include tropical house pioneer Kygo, "Levitating" pop star Dua Lipa, and rock band Green Day.
Others from around the electronic music world include Kaskade, REZZ, ZHU, Black Coffee, CloZee, and Duke Dumont.
At the end of last year, Lollapalooza's co-founder Ted Gardner passed away from an unspecified illness. Gardner was the full-time manager of Jane's Addiction. He and the band's frontman Perry Farrell co-founded Lollapalooza in 1991 and originally set up the inaugural event at the time as a farewell tour.
Tickets for Lollapalooza 2022 went on sale on March 22nd here. You can check out the full lineup below.
Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup (Alphabetical):
- 100 Gecs
- Aiida
- Alexander 23
- Ashnikko
- Atliens
- Audrey Nuna
- Baby Tate
- Babyjake
- Banks
- Beach Bunny
- Big Sean
- Biicla
- Bijou
- Billy Strings
- Binki
- Black Coffee
- Blackstarkids
- BLXST
- Bob Moses
- Bucky Cheds
- Buffalo Nichols
- Calder Allen
- Caroline Polachek
- Charli XCX
- Charly Jordan
- Charm La’Donna
- Chelsea Cutler
- Chris Lorenzo
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Clozee
- Cochise
- Coco & Clair Clair
- Coi Leray
- Coin
- Com3t
- Cordae
- Crawlers
- Daisy The Great
- Dannylux
- Dashboard Confessional
- David Solomon
- Del Water Gap
- Denzel Curry
- De’Wayne
- DJO
- Doja Cat
- Dominic Fike
- Don Toliver
- Dua Lipa
- Duckwrth
- Duke Dumont
- Dylan Rosie
- Elhae
- Emmy Meli
- Erica Banks
- Ericdoa
- Evan Giia
- Fiin
- Fletcher
- Flipturn
- Gata
- Gayle
- Genesis Owusu
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns
- Girl In Red
- Glaive
- Glass Animals
- Gordo
- Goth Babe
- Grabbitz
- Gracie Abrams
- Green Day
- Griff
- Habstrakt
- Hannah Wants
- Hinds
- Horsegirl
- Idles
- India Shawn
- Inhaler
- J. Cole
- Jackie Hayes
- James Hypde
- Jasiah
- Jax Jones
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jesse Jo Stark
- John Summit
- Jordy
- Joyner Lucas
- Jubilee
- Kaskade
- Kaycyy
- Kennyhoopla
- King Princess
- Kygo
- La Doña
- Larry June
- Last Dinosaurs
- Lil Baby
- Liquid Stranger
- Local Natives
- Lorna Shore
- Low Cut Connie
- LP Giobbi
- Lucille Croft
- LØLØ
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Maddy O’Neal
- Mahalia
- Manchester Orchestra
- Mariah the Scientist
- Maude Latour
- Maxo Kream
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Metallica
- Midwxst
- Mills
- MK
- Muna
- Måneskin
- Niko Rubio
- Peter Cottontale
- Petey
- Pinkpantheress
- Pi’erre Bourne
- Polo & Pan
- Pom Pom Squad
- Prentiss
- Rawayana
- Redevil
- Remi Wolf
- Rezz
- Role Model
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- Royal Blood
- Sam Austins
- Sam Fender
- Sampha the Great
- Sidepiece
- SoFaygo
- Special Guest: Jane's Addiction
- Steller
- Still Woozy
- Surf Mesa
- Taipei Houston
- Teezo Touchdown
- The Kid Laroi
- The Marías
- The Regrettes
- The Wombats
- Tinashe
- Tony Velour
- Tove Lo
- Trella
- TSHA
- Turnstile
- Underscores
- Wallows
- Wet Leg
- Whipped Cream
- Willie Jones
- Willow
- Wreckno
- YG
- Young Franco
- Young Nudy
- Zach Bryan
- ZHU
- Zoe Wees
- Zookëper
