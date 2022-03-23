Kygo, Dua Lipa, Green Day to Headline Lollapalooza 2022: See the Full Lineup

The resurgence of music festivals is in full swing, and Lollapalooza is the latest to join the party. The organizers of the iconic Chicago music festival have announced an impressive lineup for their 2022 fest.

Commencing on Thursday, July 28th and closing out on Sunday the 31st, Lollapalooza's roster spans the gamut of rock, dance, pop, and everything in-between. The freshly announced headlining guests include tropical house pioneer Kygo, "Levitating" pop star Dua Lipa, and rock band Green Day.

Others from around the electronic music world include Kaskade, REZZ, ZHU, Black Coffee, CloZee, and Duke Dumont.

Lollapalooza lineup for 2022 Lollapalooza

At the end of last year, Lollapalooza's co-founder Ted Gardner passed away from an unspecified illness. Gardner was the full-time manager of Jane's Addiction. He and the band's frontman Perry Farrell co-founded Lollapalooza in 1991 and originally set up the inaugural event at the time as a farewell tour.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2022 went on sale on March 22nd here. You can check out the full lineup below.

Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup (Alphabetical):

100 Gecs

Aiida

Alexander 23

Ashnikko

Atliens

Audrey Nuna

Baby Tate

Babyjake

Banks

Beach Bunny

Big Sean

Biicla

Bijou

Billy Strings

Binki

Black Coffee

Blackstarkids

BLXST

Bob Moses

Bucky Cheds

Buffalo Nichols

Calder Allen

Caroline Polachek

Charli XCX

Charly Jordan

Charm La’Donna

Chelsea Cutler

Chris Lorenzo

Claire Rosinkranz

Clozee

Cochise

Coco & Clair Clair

Coi Leray

Coin

Com3t

Cordae

Crawlers

Daisy The Great

Dannylux

Dashboard Confessional

David Solomon

Del Water Gap

Denzel Curry

De’Wayne

DJO

Doja Cat

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Dua Lipa

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

Dylan Rosie

Elhae

Emmy Meli

Erica Banks

Ericdoa

Evan Giia

Fiin

Fletcher

Flipturn

Gata

Gayle

Genesis Owusu

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Girl In Red

Glaive

Glass Animals

Gordo

Goth Babe

Grabbitz

Gracie Abrams

Green Day

Griff

Habstrakt

Hannah Wants

Hinds

Horsegirl

Idles

India Shawn

Inhaler

J. Cole

Jackie Hayes

James Hypde

Jasiah

Jax Jones

Jazmine Sullivan

Jesse Jo Stark

John Summit

Jordy

Joyner Lucas

Jubilee

Kaskade

Kaycyy

Kennyhoopla

King Princess

Kygo

La Doña

Larry June

Last Dinosaurs

Lil Baby

Liquid Stranger

Local Natives

Lorna Shore

Low Cut Connie

LP Giobbi

Lucille Croft

LØLØ

Machine Gun Kelly

Maddy O’Neal

Mahalia

Manchester Orchestra

Mariah the Scientist

Maude Latour

Maxo Kream

Meet Me @ The Altar

Metallica

Midwxst

Mills

MK

Muna

Måneskin

Niko Rubio

Peter Cottontale

Petey

Pinkpantheress

Pi’erre Bourne

Polo & Pan

Pom Pom Squad

Prentiss

Rawayana

Redevil

Remi Wolf

Rezz

Role Model

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Royal Blood

Sam Austins

Sam Fender

Sampha the Great

Sidepiece

SoFaygo

Special Guest: Jane's Addiction

Steller

Still Woozy

Surf Mesa

Taipei Houston

Teezo Touchdown

The Kid Laroi

The Marías

The Regrettes

The Wombats

Tinashe

Tony Velour

Tove Lo

Trella

TSHA

Turnstile

Underscores

Wallows

Wet Leg

Whipped Cream

Willie Jones

Willow

Wreckno

YG

Young Franco

Young Nudy

Zach Bryan

ZHU

Zoe Wees

Zookëper

