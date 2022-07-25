Here's the Schedule and Set Times for Lollapalooza 2022
Chicago's largest music festival is back—and arguably bigger than ever.
Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park this weekend, when hundreds of thousands of people will gather for one of the year's most anticipated fests. Electronic dance music fans, in particular, have a lot to look forward to thanks to performances by a slew of superstar DJs such as Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, Duke Dumont, SIDEPIECE, Liquid Stranger, ZHU and CloZee, among many others.
This year's headlining slate is also massive, featuring sets by Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.
Lollapalooza will kick off on Thursday, July 28th before concluding on Sunday the 31st. Check out the schedule and set times for each day below.
Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times and Schedule
Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup
