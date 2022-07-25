Skip to main content
Here's the Schedule and Set Times for Lollapalooza 2022

Here's the Schedule and Set Times for Lollapalooza 2022

Performances by Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, CloZee, ZHU and many more are on tap in the Windy City.

Aneil Lutchman

Performances by Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, CloZee, ZHU and many more are on tap in the Windy City.

Chicago's largest music festival is back—and arguably bigger than ever.

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park this weekend, when hundreds of thousands of people will gather for one of the year's most anticipated fests. Electronic dance music fans, in particular, have a lot to look forward to thanks to performances by a slew of superstar DJs such as Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, Duke Dumont, SIDEPIECE, Liquid Stranger, ZHU and CloZee, among many others.

This year's headlining slate is also massive, featuring sets by Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Lollapalooza will kick off on Thursday, July 28th before concluding on Sunday the 31st. Check out the schedule and set times for each day below.

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times and Schedule

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Thursday, July 28th.

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Thursday, July 28th.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Here's the Schedule and Set Times for Lollapalooza 2022

Performances by Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, CloZee, ZHU and many more are on tap in the Windy City.

By Jason Hefflerjust now
seven lions
NEWS

Seven Lions Announces Debut Album, "Beyond The Veil"

Seven Lions remains unwaveringly committed to forging his career path on his own terms.

By Cameron Sunkel1 hour ago
Loveland Festival 2021 1
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Solomun, Jamie Jones, More to Headline Amsterdam's 2022 Loveland Festival

Fueled by "an endless love for quality music," the beloved Dutch festival is returning to the lush Sloterpark to celebrate its 25th edition.

By Konstantinos Karakolis1 hour ago
Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Friday, July 29th.

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Friday, July 29th.

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Saturday, July 30th.

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Saturday, July 30th.

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Sunday, July 31st.

Lollapalooza 2022 set times: Sunday, July 31st.

Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup

Lollapalooza Lineup 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 lineup with headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza
Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza/
Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza

Related

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Kygo, Dua Lipa, Green Day to Headline Lollapalooza 2022: See the Full Lineup

Others from around the electronic music world include Kaskade, REZZ, ZHU, Black Coffee, CloZee, and Duke Dumont.

Lollapalooza
NEWS

Chicago is Giving Out Over 1,000 Free Lollapalooza Passes to Vaccinated Residents

The city of Chicago has offered a unique perk for music festival-goers fans as it enters its final reopening phase.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Chicago's Lollapalooza 2021 is a Go—And at "Near-To Or Full-Capacity"

An official announcement is expected to arrive next week along with the event's headlining artists.

crssd
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Schedule for CRSSD Festival 2022

The SoCal festival takes place this weekend at San Diego's Waterfront Park with Gorgon City, John Summit, SOFI TUKKER, Glass Animals and more.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
EVENTS

Here Are Your Coachella 2022 Set Times

Alexandre Fumeron - Afterdepth
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Paris Postponed to Summer 2022

Pearl Jam has been confirmed to return for the festival's 2022 edition.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Here Are the Lost Lands 2021 Set Times and Day-to-Day Schedules

Performances from Excision, Getter, Rusko, and Virtual Riot are among countless can't-miss sets from Lost Lands 2021.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Daily Lineup Schedule

The daily picture has become clearer for prospective attendees of Chicago's largest music festival.