Lollapalooza Announces Indoor Mask Requirements Halfway Through 2021 Festival

The safety measures were announced following new guidance from the CDC, which requires everyone in Chicago to wear a mask in public indoor settings to limit the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

The organizers of Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest music festival, have established new mask requirements halfway through the event's 2021 edition.

A tweet posted on Lollapalooza's verified Twitter account noted that "masks must be worn in all indoor spaces at Grant Park" starting today, July 31st, regardless of vaccination status. The measures went into effect in accordance with new guidance from the CDC, which requires everyone in the city to wear a mask in public indoor settings to limit the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

"Based on the latest advice from the Chicago Department of Public Health, Lollapalooza will require masks in any indoor spaces at Grant Park beginning Saturday," reads a follow-up tweet published by Lollapalooza. "We encourage all fans attending the festival to bring a mask as they attend the final two days of the festival."

It's important to note that attendees are not subject to an outdoor mask mandate at this time. However, festival-goers must wear a face covering in indoor areas, like merchandise shops, lounges, and the box office.

"We are taking this step to prevent further spread of the very contagious Delta variant and to protect public health," said Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, in a press release. "This isn’t forever, but it is necessary to help decrease the risk for all Chicagoans right now."

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Lollapalooza attracts approximately 100,000 people each day. The festival will conclude tomorrow night after headlining performances by Alison Wonderland, Foo Fighters, DaBaby, and Big Wild.