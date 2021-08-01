Lollapalooza Announces Indoor Mask Requirements Halfway Through 2021 Festival
The organizers of Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest music festival, have established new mask requirements halfway through the event's 2021 edition.

A tweet posted on Lollapalooza's verified Twitter account noted that "masks must be worn in all indoor spaces at Grant Park" starting today, July 31st, regardless of vaccination status. The measures went into effect in accordance with new guidance from the CDC, which requires everyone in the city to wear a mask in public indoor settings to limit the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

"Based on the latest advice from the Chicago Department of Public Health, Lollapalooza will require masks in any indoor spaces at Grant Park beginning Saturday," reads a follow-up tweet published by Lollapalooza. "We encourage all fans attending the festival to bring a mask as they attend the final two days of the festival."

It's important to note that attendees are not subject to an outdoor mask mandate at this time. However, festival-goers must wear a face covering in indoor areas, like merchandise shops, lounges, and the box office.

