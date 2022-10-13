Skip to main content
Lollapalooza Reveals Lineups for 2023 Festivals In Argentina, Brazil and Chile

Lollapalooza Reveals Lineups for 2023 Festivals In Argentina, Brazil and Chile

Alison Wonderland, Blink-182, Fred again.. and more have been confirmed.

Lollapalooza Brasil/Facebook

Alison Wonderland, Blink-182, Fred again.. and more have been confirmed.

Lollapalooza has announced three lineups for the famed festival brand's trip to South America in 2023.

Organizers this week revealed the artists for Lollapalooza's offshoots in Argentina, Brazil and Chile. Taking place over the course of one week in each country, the festivals share nearly identical lineups.

Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182 Tame Impala and more have been confirmed as headliners. And while they headlining slate doesn't feature any electronic artists, the undercard more than makes up for it. Alison Wonderland, Armin van Buuren, Gorgon City, Purple Disco Machine, SOFI TUKKER, Jamie xx, Claptone, Fred again.. and many more will grace the stage.

Lollapalooza's Argentina and Chile editions will take place March 17-19 and the Brazil iteration is scheduled for March 24-26 in São Paulo. You can learn more about the triptych of festivals here and check out the full lineups below.

Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 Lineup

Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 Lineup

Lollapalooza Brazil 2023 Lineup

Lollapalooza Brazil 2023 Lineup

Lollapalooza Chile 2023 Lineup

Lollapalooza Chile 2023 Lineup

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza
Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza
Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza

