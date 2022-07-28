Skip to main content
Lollapalooza Announces India Debut With 2023 Music Festival In Mumbai

Sritam Das

The inaugural Lollapalooza India will host 40 artists across four stages in January 2023.

Next year, India will officially become the eighth country to host a Lollapalooza festival.

The world's second most populous nation is the newest home of one of the United States' most iconic music festivals this winter. The brand behind the long-running Chicago fest has announced Lollapalooza India, a brand new outing for South Asian fans of electronic music, rock & roll, hip-hop and beyond.

Organizers took to Twitter to share a trailer for the upcoming festival in Mumbai.

The flagship Lollapalooza event has taken place at Chicago's Grant Park each year since 2005, save for 2020, when it went virtual due to the impact of the pandemic. Since then, the festival has hosted international outings in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Sweden, France, Israel and now India.

Finding a home in Mumbai, the Indian event will feature 40 acts across four stages this winter. At the time of writing, organizers have not yet announced which artists will take the stage at the inaugural fest, but have promised more information soon.

The first-ever Lollapalooza India is scheduled to debut January 28-29, 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale, but those interested in attending can register for early access here.

Website: lollaindia.com
Facebook: facebook.com/lollaindia
Instagram: instagram.com/lollaindia
Twitter: twitter.com/LollaIndia

