David Guetta, ILLENIUM, Malaa, More to Play Lollapalooza Paris 2022: See the Full Lineup

Next summer, French festival-goers will have a chance to party with some of the biggest names in dance music for the return of Lollapalooza Paris.

After taking two years off due to COVID-19, the French edition of Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza is making its grand return with a two-day event next summer. And electronic music fans have plenty to look forward to.

ILLENIUM, Malaa, Subtronics, and the hometown favorite David Guetta will take the stage in the French capital, alongside electronic fan-favorites Sullivan King, Apashe, and more. Outside the world of dance music, attendees will get to see performances from global heavy-hitters like Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Pearl Jam, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, and many more across a wide range of genres.

Check out the full Lollapalooza Paris lineup below.

Lollapalooza Paris 2022 lineup featuring David Guetta, ILLENIUM, Pearl Jam, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Lollapalooza Paris

The next Lollapalooza Paris is scheduled for July 16th and 17th, 2022 at the Hippodrome Paris Longchamp. Tickets to the festival are on sale now.

You can learn more here.

