Kygo, Rezz, Deathpact, More to Perform at Lollapalooza Paris 2023

Holy crêpe, what a lineup.

Lollapalooza Paris, the French offshoot of the iconic Chicago festival, is returning this summer. And its organizers have announced a massive lineup, which is chock full of electronic and contemporary music superstars alike.

Stray Kids, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía are set to headline the fest, which is scheduled for July 21-23. Meanwhile, the Parisian dance music community can look forward to performances from Kygo, Rezz, Deathpact, CloZee, San Holo, Knock2 and SVDDEN DEATH, among others.

One of the festival's surefire highlights will come courtesy of IMANU and The Caracal Project, who are gearing up for a can't-miss B2B set. The surging French compatriots, each of whom were featured in EDM.com's list of the best songs of 2022, are reinventing drum & bass with their visceral twists on the genre.

You can learn more about Lollapalooza Paris and purchase tickets here. Check out the festival's full 2023 lineup below.

The lineup for Lollapalooza Paris 2023 features Rezz, Kygo, Deathpact, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Lil Nas X. Lollapalooza Paris/Facebook

