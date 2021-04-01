Lollapalooza Paris Postponed to Summer 2022

Pearl Jam has been confirmed to return for the festival's 2022 edition.

As live events and festivals begin to set their sights on a brighter post-COVID future in 2021, Lollapalooza Paris has opted to postpone once again amid uncertainty surrounding safety regulations into the summer.

Originally slated for July 17th and 18th, 2021, Lollapalooza's Paris edition will forgo another year in order to ensure safe operations and a semblance of normalcy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 era.

The festival's postponement was announced by Live Nation France via Facebook. "Due to the current uncertainties, Lollapalooza Paris will not be held this year," the post reads. "We're missing the Lolla magic more than ever, and are looking forward to getting back next year."

Lollapalooza Paris will now take place on July 16th and 17th, 2022. All tickets purchased for the now-cancelled 2021 event will remain valid for next year's dates.

Festival organizers also used the announcement to thank fans and artists for their continued support over the years, and expressed their excitement for Lollapalooza Paris' 2022 return.

Also confirmed: Pearl Jam will return for the July 17th, 2022 date. YEAH!

