Lollapalooza Paris Postponed to Summer 2022

Lollapalooza Paris Postponed to Summer 2022

Pearl Jam has been confirmed to return for the festival's 2022 edition.
Author:
Publish date:

Alexandre Fumeron - Afterdepth

Pearl Jam has been confirmed to return for the festival's 2022 edition.

As live events and festivals begin to set their sights on a brighter post-COVID future in 2021, Lollapalooza Paris has opted to postpone once again amid uncertainty surrounding safety regulations into the summer. 

Originally slated for July 17th and 18th, 2021, Lollapalooza's Paris edition will forgo another year in order to ensure safe operations and a semblance of normalcy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 era.

The festival's postponement was announced by Live Nation France via Facebook. "Due to the current uncertainties, Lollapalooza Paris will not be held this year," the post reads. "We're missing the Lolla magic more than ever, and are looking forward to getting back next year."

Lollapalooza Paris will now take place on July 16th and 17th, 2022. All tickets purchased for the now-cancelled 2021 event will remain valid for next year's dates. 

Festival organizers also used the announcement to thank fans and artists for their continued support over the years, and expressed their excitement for Lollapalooza Paris' 2022 return. 

Also confirmed: Pearl Jam will return for the July 17th, 2022 date. YEAH!

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza
Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza
Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza

Related

Pagoda - Shambhala MF
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Postponed to 2022 Due to Uncertainty of COVID-19

A statement shared by organizers cited "too many unknowns right now."

Coachella - Jamal Eid
EVENTS

Sources: Coachella is Moving to April 2022

The move would mark the music festival's fourth postponement due to the impact of COVID-19.

chicago skyline, perrys stage, lolla
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Hints at 2021 Edition

Farrell appears eager to get the show back on the road after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Lollapalooza is the latest major music festival to bite the dust amid the global pandemic.

Yaeji
NEWS

Yaeji Postpones Remainder of Her 2020 Tour

Yaeji has sadly been forced to postpone the remaining dates on her 2020 tour.

1-f3ccdd27
EVENTS

Alesso, Galantis, Afrojack, Dillon Francis, More to Perform at Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021

Another day, another hopeful 2021 festival announcement.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Announces Free 4-Day YouTube Streaming Event Featuring Lorde, Chance the Rapper, ZHU, More

Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Kaskade, and many more dance music heavyweights are set to appear.

Lollapalooza overhead.
EVENTS

Flume, The Chainsmokers, FISHER and More Billed for Lollapalooza 2019

EDM will be in high supply at this year's edition of Lollapalooza.