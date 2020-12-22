Alesso, Galantis, Afrojack, Dillon Francis, More to Perform at Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021

Another day, another hopeful 2021 festival announcement.
Another day, another hopeful 2021 festival announcement. The organizers of Lollapalooza have announced the famed festival brand's second Stockholm edition, which is scheduled to go down July 2nd to 4th, 2021.

Along with the announcement came a massive lineup featuring a blend of the finest in both EDM and the contemporary music scene at large. Holding down the fort on the dance music front are Alesso, AfrojackGalantis, W&W, Krewella, Sam FeldtPurple Disco Machine, Bob Moses, and Lady Bee, among others. They will join headliners Post Malone, The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Veronica Maggio, Pearl Jam, and Zara Larsson.

As far as the COVID-19 pandemic goes, Lollapalooza Stockholm's organizers have offered a few optimistic—and nebulous—tidbits of information in terms of the fest's viability. In their website's FAQ section, they wrote that they "remain hopeful" that they will be able to host attendees next summer. "No one knows what will happen on the world stage in the next couple of months, but we are optimistic and our hard work towards next year’s festival continues as planned," the site reads.

The site also notes that patrons will be able to receive full refunds if the 2021 edition is ultimately postponed. Tickets will also be valid for Lollapalooza Stockholm 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, the country of Sweden recorded 9,654 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths on Friday, December 18th. The figures were reported days after Carl XVI Gustaf, the King of Sweden, blasted the country's "failed" coronavirus response. Considering the fact that Lollapalooza Stockholm is scheduled for July 2021, a lot can certainly change—and it must if the fest has any chance of taking place.

