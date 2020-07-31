Following the July 9th cancellation of its in-person edition, Chicago festival Lollapalooza has followed in the footsteps of other major music fests, launching its free virtual festival this weekend. The star-studded lineup includes original performances from EDM heavy-hitters Valentino Khan, Carnage, NGHTMRE, and Chicago natives Louis the Child and Kaskade, along with past appearances from music industry legends Paul McCartney, A$AP Rocky, Lorde, Jane's Addiction, OutKast, Pearl Jam and The Weeknd.

The festival is available to stream July 30th to August 2nd at 5PM CST exclusively on YouTube. Today's lineup highlights include live sets from Alison Wonderland and ZHU along with video recordings of past Lollapalooza performances from Metallica, Lupe Fiasco, The Cure and Chance The Rapper.

Along with musical acts, this year's festival will feature high-profile speakers, including Michelle Obama, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Perry Farrell and Etty Farrell, and Childish Gambino's photographer, Greg Noire. LL Cool J will also be curating a "Make Change" series with Salesforce, with themes including "The Art of Graffiti and Photography" and "The Art of DJing."

Viewers also have the opportunity to support the festival's nonprofit partners: Arts For Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative and When We All Vote. Optional donations will be accepted until August 2nd with Lollapalooza promising to match up to $10,000 per organization.

View the full lineup here.

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza

Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza/

Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza