London's Design Museum Reopens with Immersive "Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers"

Earlier this month, London's Design Museum announced that it was set to reopen on July 31st with a stunning new exhibit. The new feature, "Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers," is an immersive and in-depth look at the world of electronic music, its origins, and its future.

The stunning new exhibit features an immersive 3D look at pioneering German quartet Kraftwerk, whose music sparked a revolution and paved the way for electronic dance music as we know it today. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the exhibit pays homage to the legendary group, who tragically lost founding member Florian Schneider back in April 2020.

Also featured in the exhibit is another 3D experience by Smith & Lyall. Set to The Chemical Brothers' "Got To Keep On," it features a display of the instruments invented and used for electronic music production, an Aphex Twin visual experience, Richie Hawtin and Frankie Knuckles showcases, and much more.

The entire experience is set to an expertly crafted and genre-spanning soundtrack from iconic French producer and DJ Laurent Garnier. In-depth, educational, and exploratory, "Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers" is a comprehensive deep-dive into the world of electronic music.

The Design Museum's "Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers" exhibit is set to open on July 31st, 2020. Tickets can be purchased here.