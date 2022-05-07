Look Inside the Mayhem of Excision's First-Ever Paradise Blue Music Festival In Cancún

Skip to main content
Look Inside the Pandemonium of Excision's First-Ever Paradise Blue Festival In Cancún

DJs raged in the pool with fans and a couple even got engaged.

Jason Fenmore/Oh Dag Yo

As Excision continues to expand his festival empire, it was only a matter of time until he went international.

His first-ever destination music festival, Paradise Blue, seemingly went off without a hitch in Cancún, where attendees had the opportunity to head-bang in the pool, on the beach and in the club from 2PM to 3AM daily.

Paradise Blue offered a refreshing dose of bass music, featuring artists from all over the spectrum to join X on the beach. Ace Aura, Bear Grillz, SVDDEN DEATH, Kai Wachi, Eliminate, Au5 and many more showed out to help curate the signature Excision festival experience. 

Words alone can’t provide a festival of this caliber justice, though. Check out the clips below for FOMO a glimpse into the inaugural Paradise Blue, where DJs raged in the pool with fans and a couple even got engaged.

