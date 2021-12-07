Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Look Inside ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Music Festival On the Cancún Beachfront
Publish date:

Look Inside ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Music Festival On the Cancún Beachfront

Blanke, Said The Sky, Elohim, Big Gigantic, HALIENE, and more performed at ILLENIUM's first-ever destination music festival.
Author:

Alexandra Gavillet

Blanke, Said The Sky, Elohim, Big Gigantic, HALIENE, and more performed at ILLENIUM's first-ever destination music festival.

In its first year of action, ILLENIUM's Ember Shores destination music festival had everything to prove. Could it stand alongside the likes of the highly regarded Lost Lands by Excision, ODESZA's Sundara, and other artist-curated music festivals?

Early reviews out of Cancún seem to indicate that answer is a resounding "yes." The Grammy-nominated dance music producer worked overtime for the thousands who made the trip down to the Paradisus Resort in Cancun, playing four sets in three days.

From noon to 3AM daily, ILLENIUM and friends took over the beachfront, the resort's pool, and the atrium with three unique stages. Featuring Blanke, Said The Sky, Elohim, Big Gigantic, HALIENE, and many more, the festival offered fans a jam-packed schedule from start to finish. 

If that wasn't enough to flare up your FOMO, check out some of the best clips from Ember Shores below. The good news is, next year's edition will be here before you know it.

Recommended Articles

kill paris
NEWS

Kill Paris' Upcoming Album Will Mark End of an Era, Dawn of New Musical Alias

The Kill Paris alias will soon be put to rest, but Hobbie Sound's journey is only just beginning.

15 seconds ago
flux pavilion
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Teases Third Album: "It's All About the Drops"

The iconic "I Can't Stop" producer has been recording the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's dazzling ".wav" album.

15 seconds ago
dillon francis
NEWS

Dillon Francis to Write, Star In Adult Animated Comedy Series On FailArmy

Brandon Dermer of "What Would Diplo Do?" has also joined the effort.

15 seconds ago

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
EVENTS

ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Festival Announces 2021 Schedule

3LAU, Big Gigantic, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Blanke, and more will light up the Cancún skies.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Announces Ember Shores Destination Festival in Cancun, Mexico

The three-day destination festival will offer attendees an all-inclusive weekend getaway at the Four-Diamond Paradisus Resort.

illenium
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Reveals Massive Multi-Genre Lineup for Destination Musical Festival, Ember Shores

The three-day Cancún event will see performances from CloudNone, Cosmic Gate, Wooli, and more.

215880614_818426988818347_858708087589611236_n
EVENTS

HiJinx Set to Wrap Up 2021 With Can't-Miss NYE Music Festival In the City of Brotherly Love

Grab tickets now to see Alison Wonderland, Excision, GRiZ, ILLENIUM and many more throw down to tie a bow on 2021 in Philly.

Excision
EVENTS

"Headbanger's Paradise": Excision Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival in Cancún

The inaugural Paradise Blue festival will feature performances by Zomboy, Virtual Riot, 12th Planet, and three sets from Excision himself.

global dance festival
EVENTS

Excision, Kaskade, More to Perform at Global Dance Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Highlights include a B2B DJ set from the melodic bass trifecta of ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin.

Virtual Riot at the Cheshire Woods, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge
EVENTS

Look Inside Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Insomniac's Dazzling Festival in the Pacific Northwest

Insomniac's first event at the Gorge didn't miss a beat.

A color press photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium in a profile pose against orange-red clouds.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Debuts New Single "Blood" at Audiotistic 2019

"Blood" is among Illenium's more energetic recent releases.