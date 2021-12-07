Look Inside ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Music Festival On the Cancún Beachfront

In its first year of action, ILLENIUM's Ember Shores destination music festival had everything to prove. Could it stand alongside the likes of the highly regarded Lost Lands by Excision, ODESZA's Sundara, and other artist-curated music festivals?

Early reviews out of Cancún seem to indicate that answer is a resounding "yes." The Grammy-nominated dance music producer worked overtime for the thousands who made the trip down to the Paradisus Resort in Cancun, playing four sets in three days.

From noon to 3AM daily, ILLENIUM and friends took over the beachfront, the resort's pool, and the atrium with three unique stages. Featuring Blanke, Said The Sky, Elohim, Big Gigantic, HALIENE, and many more, the festival offered fans a jam-packed schedule from start to finish.

If that wasn't enough to flare up your FOMO, check out some of the best clips from Ember Shores below. The good news is, next year's edition will be here before you know it.

