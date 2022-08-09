Skip to main content
Look Inside Meow Wolf's 2022 Vortex Festival, a Surrealist Escape In Denver

Duke Dumont, Bob Moses and more performed at The Junkyard, a brand new, open-air venue in Denver.

Jess Bernstein, Courtesy of Meow Wolf

Different city, same Meow Wolf.

Teeming rain in Denver couldn't stop the brand's flagship music festival, Vortex, from making a statement in 2022. Moving the fest from New Mexico to the Mile High City for the first time, Meow Wolf proved their prestige is immutable.

Vortex made a splash over the weekend at The Junkyard, a new open-air venue promising immersive live music experiences in Denver. Attendees of the event found themselves in an adult playground where—at any turn—Alice in Wonderland syndrome could've set in.

Revered for conceptualizing experiential activations that distort reality, Meow Wolf enthralled and titillated at The Junkyard. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more vibrant community.

meow wolf vortex

Attendees of Meow Wolf's Vortex festival pose for a photo in Denver.

Vortex kicked off on Friday, August 5th. The festival's first day was highlighted by sets on its illusory Arā stage, where Pabllo Vittar and Toro y Moi delivered typically stunning performances.

But it was renowned hip-house artist Channel Tres who stole the show. He was the cynosure of all eyes, performing a sultry, soul-stirring set that palpably aligned with Meow Wolf's whimsical ethos.

meow wolf vortex channel tres

Channel Tres performs at Meow Wolf's Vortex festival in Denver on Friday, August 5th, 2022.

Meanwhile, surging Manchester trio Mason Collective threw down a breezy DJ set on the Atriā stage before an explosive headlining performance by Grammy-nominated house music luminary Duke Dumont, who cycled through his cavernous discography of dance hits like "I Got U" and "The Giver."

Here, fans were able to get acquainted with—and marvel at—Meow Wolf's fantastical approach to stage production.

meow wolf vortex mason collective

Mason Collective perform at Meow Wolf's Vortex festival in Denver on Friday, August 5th, 2022.

And Meow Wolf's lovable cast of fantasy-like characters frolicked around, inviting us into the brand's surrealist sphere of influence.

meow wolf vortex

Staff of Meow Wolf's Vortex festival pose for a photo in Denver on Friday, August 5th, 2022.

On Saturday, fast-rising amapiano stars Major League DJz brought their unique style of dance music from South Africa to the empyrean Atriā stage, which also featured a riveting performance by legendary techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson.

If the balmy rain at Atriā didn't give you goosebumps, Dixon did. The German house music producer's hypnotic headlining set coaxed ravers out of the Vortex's various canopies to rave underneath the night sky's cloudburst.

Over at Arā, the stage offered a multi-sensory romp soundtracked by kinetic indietronica beats. Here, emerald lasers pierced through the rain like a hot knife through butter.

meow wolf vortex

The Arā stage at Meow Wolf's Vortex festival in Denver on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.

Sunday brought more rain, but it was obvious that the Vortex faithful were resolute in bringing the weekend home.

On a day with stellar performances by Maya Jane Coles, India Jordan and more, it was Bob Moses who rose above the pack. The duo performed a breathtaking set at Arā, where they executed flawless live renditions of music from their celebrated third studio album, The Silence In Between.

meow wolf vortex

Bob Moses perform at Meow Wolf's Vortex festival in Denver on Sunday, August 7th, 2022.

You can keep a pulse on Vortex and sign up for updates on the 2023 festival here.

