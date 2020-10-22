Look Inside REZZ's Limited Run of Intimate, Socially Distanced Drive-In Raves - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Look Inside REZZ's Limited Run of Intimate, Socially Distanced Drive-In Raves

REZZ and Grabbitz hit three US cities for the drive-in experience last week.
REZZ

Last week, EDM's "Space Mom" REZZ took to the road in the United States for a limited and intimate run of drive-in concerts. With fellow rising star and collaborator Grabbitz in tow, REZZ made stops in Atlanta, Columbus, and Chicago to bring her astounding performances and visuals to audiences hungry for some semblance of a normal music event amid the chaos contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Though the drive-in format is a novel concept for concert-goers, it appears that REZZ and Grabbitz put on three delightful events to help those fans get their fix of live electronic music in the quarantined United States. In accordance with all nationwide and local regulations, REZZ's concerts last week provided a safe and exciting experience for her fans in those three cities. 

Check out some footage from REZZ and Grabbitz's performances in Atlanta, Columbus, and Chicago below.

