Look Inside Tiësto's Socially Distanced Red Rocks Amphitheatre Concert

Tiësto touched down in Colorado on Thursday, September 24th for an intimate concert at the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Performing for a socially distanced audience with a limited capacity of 175, he threw down a huge set for a tiny crowd.

The Gazzette's Chancey Bush was on hand to document the one-of-a-kind dance music event, which looks like a dystopian EDM show plucked out of an episode of The Twilight Zone. You can check out photos from the show below.

Red Rocks is hosting a number of limited capacity shows in the weeks ahead. Fans of the iconic venue can purchase tickets to intimate shows headlined by Fitz and The Trantrums, Lotus, and Billy Strings, among other notable acts. The concerts will follow in line with recent socially distanced Red Rocks events, which have admitted no more than 175 people to adhere to safety guidelines instated due to the impact of COVID-19.

Red Rocks is also hosting a series of drive-in movie events called "Film On the Rocks," featuring titles such as Back to the Future, The Fifth Element, and Candyman. You can grab tickets for the limited capacity events here.

Source: The Gazzette

