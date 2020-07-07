Watch Sets by Noisia, Carl Cox, Skream, Fatboy Slim, and More from VR Festival Lost Horizon

Over the weekend, fans plugged into the virtual festival Lost Horizon for a fully-interactive music event. Hosted by Beatport and the minds behind Glastonbury Festival's iconic "Shangri-La" experience, revelers were able to dance alongside their fellow festival-goers in full 360° using virtual reality technology. Fans were able to witness the performances using a VR headset, mobile device, or simply by watching the 2D livestream on Twitch.

Those who were out and about over the holiday weekend are in luck because Beatport has uploaded a number of the festival's performances to their YouTube channel. The videos feature complete sets alongside footage of the virtual crowd dancing and taking in the lights. Organizers brought out some of the best and brightest in dance music for the reality-defying event, including Carl Cox, Skream, NOISIA, Jamie Jones, Fatboy Slim, and Peggy Gao, who all took the digital decks over Independence Day weekend along with many more DJs and VJs. A number of these sets can be found below.

For more information on Lost Horizon and to learn about its history, head over to their website here.

LOST HORIZON FESTIVAL SETS