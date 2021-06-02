Insomniac Announces Lineup for First-Ever Lost In Dreams Music Festival in Las Vegas

The Downtown Las Vegas Event Center will transform for Insomniac's "vocal-driven dance music" brand with sets from Gryffin, Seven Lions, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Gina Joy Chong

Earlier this year, EDC promoter Insomniac debuted its new electronic music record label and festival experience, Lost In Dreams. The brand launched as a dedicated one-stop-shop for all things future bass, melodic dubstep, and electronic-pop music with music from from Kaivon, Crystal Skies, and Haywyre, among others. 

Lost In Dreams will now go from URL to IRL after announcing its inaugural music festival, which will take over the Downtown Las Vegas Center this fall across two days, September 4th and 5th. The event will feature performances from Gryffin, Seven Lions, Manila Killa B2B Chet Porter, Yung Bae, K?D, Moore Kismet, and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.

Flyer for Insomniac Events' first-ever Lost In Dreams Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Lost In Dreams promises an immersive experience that further positions Insomniac as a dominant force in Sin City after the company's major concert with dance music legends deadmau5 and Nero.

The regular on-sale for GA and VIP festival tickets will begin this Friday, June 4th at 12PM PT. You can learn more and purchase passes here.

