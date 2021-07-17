Excision Unveils Lost Lands 2021 Lineup

The lineup for the fourth iteration of Excision's prehistoric dubstep gathering was shared during his Reunion event this weekend.

This fall, bass music fans from around the world will travel to the middle of Ohio and step into a time machine to enter Excision's grand creation, Lost Lands. Debuting in 2017, the festival immediately became the world's leading bass music event and has improved every year since. With extra time to plan this year's festivities, it's very clear that Excision and his team of organizers went all-out on the upcoming outing to make up for the lost time. Now, fans can begin to prepare their schedules as the lineup for Lost Lands 2021 is finally here.

The lineup was revealed during his special two-day event, Reunion, hosted at the same venue as the prehistoric party. While each of the previous three years has featured an all-star cast of bass music mainstays, fans are particularly excited about this year's slate. With a wide range of genres and subgenres, year four is filled with genre-leading artists and up-and-comers across dubstep, drum and bass, melodic bass, bass house, and beyond.

Returning favorites like Subtronics, Rusko, NGHTMRE, SLANDER, 12th Planet, SVDDEN DEATH, Lucii, and the biggest DJ in the world, Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel will join a massive cast of superstar first-timers like GRiZ, Getter, Adventure Club, and more. One can't help but notice that this is the first lineup that doesn't list an Excision B2B set. Assuming he's playing one solo set and one of his special Detox sets, fans have already begun to speculate if he will take the stage with someone else in September.

The fourth annual Lost Lands Festival takes place Friday, September 24th-Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Tickets are sold out but can still be found on the official ticket exchange. You can learn more about the world's leading bass music gathering below.

