Lost Lands Launches Official Ticket Exchange to Securely Buy or Sell Passes to Sold-Out 2021 Festival

Excision's Lost Lands sold out in record time due to an incredibly high demand for tickets after a year devoid of music festivals.

Lost Lands may be sold-out, but that doesn't mean fans can't experience the fest's grand return in 2021.

Excision's flagship music festival, a bass music utopia situated in Ohio's Legend Valley, sold out in record time due to an incredibly high demand for tickets after a year devoid of music festivals. However, considering the ceaseless uncertainty of COVID-19, many Lost Lands diehards looking to sell their tickets.

Instead of relying on third party ticket websites—many of which resell passes at exorbitant costs—or transact with strangers, Lost Lands has launched an Official Ticket Exchange hub. Powered by Lyte, the platform enables fans to securely buy or sell verified tickets via an authentic source, offering peace of mind and eliminating the potential to be scammed. Fans are able to submit a request for any tickets they want through the platform.

Fans can securely buy or sell Lost Lands 2021 tickets via the festival's Official Ticket Exchange. Lost Lands

In early March, Excision shared a critical update on the status of Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, expressing optimism for their 2021 editions to move forward as planned. "Even though we are still unable to host and play shows like we used to, it's slowly becoming safer as the weeks go by. We don't know when live shows will come back in full force, maybe it will be earlier than predicted, or maybe it will be later," he wrote. "But no matter what, we have to be ready."

Excision also cautioned fans, saying that both events will be cancelled if COVID-19 safety concerns persist as the dates approach. However, his team has been working on instating rigorous event safety regulations to implement, which he asserted will follow the guidance of medical advisors and city and state guidelines.

