Lost Lands Launches Official Ticket Exchange to Securely Buy or Sell Passes to Sold-Out 2021 Festival

Lost Lands Launches Official Ticket Exchange to Securely Buy or Sell Passes to Sold-Out 2021 Festival

Excision's Lost Lands sold out in record time due to an incredibly high demand for tickets after a year devoid of music festivals.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

Excision's Lost Lands sold out in record time due to an incredibly high demand for tickets after a year devoid of music festivals.

Lost Lands may be sold-out, but that doesn't mean fans can't experience the fest's grand return in 2021.

Excision's flagship music festival, a bass music utopia situated in Ohio's Legend Valley, sold out in record time due to an incredibly high demand for tickets after a year devoid of music festivals. However, considering the ceaseless uncertainty of COVID-19, many Lost Lands diehards looking to sell their tickets.

Instead of relying on third party ticket websites—many of which resell passes at exorbitant costs—or transact with strangers, Lost Lands has launched an Official Ticket Exchange hub. Powered by Lyte, the platform enables fans to securely buy or sell verified tickets via an authentic source, offering peace of mind and eliminating the potential to be scammed. Fans are able to submit a request for any tickets they want through the platform.

Lost Lands Village Marketplace

Fans can securely buy or sell Lost Lands 2021 tickets via the festival's Official Ticket Exchange.

In early March, Excision shared a critical update on the status of Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, expressing optimism for their 2021 editions to move forward as planned. "Even though we are still unable to host and play shows like we used to, it's slowly becoming safer as the weeks go by. We don't know when live shows will come back in full force, maybe it will be earlier than predicted, or maybe it will be later," he wrote. "But no matter what, we have to be ready."

Excision also cautioned fans, saying that both events will be cancelled if COVID-19 safety concerns persist as the dates approach. However, his team has been working on instating rigorous event safety regulations to implement, which he asserted will follow the guidance of medical advisors and city and state guidelines.

FOLLOW LOST LANDS:

Website: lostlandsfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LostLandsMusicFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/lost_lands
Instagram: instagram.com/lostlandsfestival

Related

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

[WATCH] The Virtual Edition of Lost Lands is Now Live

Tune into sets from Excision, Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, and more.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

[WATCH] Excision Announces Set Times for Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" Tomorrow, Shares Sneak Peek

After teasing a new virtual stage for Couch Lands, Excision is finally ready to put it into action.

Excision
EVENTS

You Can Win Free VIP Tickets to Lost Lands or Bass Canyon by Checking Your Voter Registration

Excision is giving away free passes in order to stress the importance of voting ahead of the impending federal election.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Excision Announces Return of Couch Lands and "Very Special Set"

What could Excision have in store for the grand return of Couch Lands?

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
NEWS

Excision Teases New Virtual Mainstage for Next Couch Lands Livestream

Lost Lands fans are in for a virtual treat.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Unleashes his Lost Lands 2018 Mix and Compliation Album

Miss Lost Lands? Here’s your chance to relive it!

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Details Changes for the Third Annual Lost Lands Festival

Excision announced dozens of improvements to Lost Lands 2019.