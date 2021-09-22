Here Are the Lost Lands 2021 Set Times and Day-to-Day Schedules

Lost Lands is back, baby.
The prehistoric-themed Ohio music festival, which doubles as a utopia for fans of head-banging electronic music, is officially returning this Friday, September 24th. The biggest and baddest in bass music are primed for monumental performances, such as Getter, Virtual Riot, Rusko, Barely Alive, Space Laces, G Jones, and of course Lost Lands founder Excision.
Check out the official Lost Lands 2021 set times below as well as the schedule for the Discovery Center at the campgrounds Village Marketplace, which includes workshops, dance battles, and even a speed-dating matchmaker session for head-bangers.
LOST LANDS DAY 1 SCHEDULE:
