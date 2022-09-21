Lost Lands 2022 Festival Guide: Set Times, Camping, Weather and Everything Else You Need to Know

Excision is preparing to open the floodgates of Lost Lands.

At this open-air celebration of bass music, the lights, sounds, people and life-size dinosaurs are unlike anything you've ever seen at a music festival. Whether you're going for the first or fifth time, here's some essential info that will help you party like it's 500 B.C.

This year's Lost Lands will take place September 23-25, 2022. Those with early-access tickets can arrive as early as Tuesday, September 20th and participate in campground activities as well as a special pre-party on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lost Lands Address

Like the four years before this weekend's party, the fifth iteration of Lost Lands will take place at the beautiful Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The specific address for Legend Valley is:

7585 Kindle Rd, Thornville, OH 43076

Lost Lands 2022 Camping

Those choosing to camp at Legend Valley will have plenty of fun meeting new friends and enjoying the activities spread throughout the campgrounds.

Below is a map of the campgrounds and Village Marketplace for Lost Lands 2022, which includes information on the camping sections, first aid stations, water stations, restrooms, showers, vendors, lockers, accessibility services, shuttle pickups and dropoffs, parking lots and more.

Lost Lands 2022 camping map. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 village marketplace map. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 arrival, parking and rideshare

The festival's organizers shared maps explaining how to enter Lost Lands if you're camping, either by using a rideshare service or parking your vehicle at the venue.

Lost Lands 2022 overnight and day parking map. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 rideshare dropoff Map. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 Camping Arrival Map Lost Lands

Organizers have also created a page on their website with guides on how to enter the event for those who purchased Jurrasic Glamping, RV Parking, Easy Camping and more. If none of the embedded maps apply to you, visit the Lost Lands arrival page.

Lost Lands 2022 Map

Here's where to find all your favorite bass music at Lost Lands 2022.

Lost Lands 2022 map. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 Weather

Seeing as Lost Lands takes place in the middle of Ohio, attendees should prepare for unpredictable weather.

At the time of this guide's publication, highs for the bulk of the festival are in the upper 60s while lows get as cold as 43°F. It looks as though the festival will stay dry with the exception of Sunday evening, but attendees should be prepared for rain just in case. The graphic below shows the forecast for the duration of Lost Lands 2022, courtesy of Weather.com.

Thornville, Ohio forecast for Lost Lands 2022. Weather.com

With lows in the low 50s and 40s, fans planning to attend—and especially those who are camping—will need to be prepared for the cold. Below is a graphic devised by the Lost Lands team encouraging attendees to pack for fall weather.

Lost Lands Fall weather reminder. Lost Lands

COVID-19 information for Lost Lands 2022

Below is Lost Lands' official statement on COVID-19 as found on the festival's official website.

Lost Lands has taken many precautions to ensure the safety of all attendees, staff, and performers. We ask that all attendees support these efforts. Be well – if you do not feel well, or are considered high-risk, please stay home. All Lost Lands ticket holders must agree that neither they nor any of their guests, will attend if they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. a fever of 99.6⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/aches, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC): Please note: According to the CDC, older adults, and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19. All guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend. YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICIES AND POSTED INSTRUCTIONS SET FORTH BY THE CDC, STATE OF OHIO, AND CITY OF THORNVILLE, OR WITHIN THE LOST LANDS EVENT PERIMETER. AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, SENIOR CITIZENS AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. BY ENTERING THE LOST LANDS GROUNDS AND ATTENDING, YOU VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.Lost Lands has taken many precautions to ensure the safety of all attendees, staff, and performers. We ask that all attendees support these efforts. Be well – if you do not feel well, or are considered high-risk, please stay home.

Lost Lands 2022 activities, vendors and food

There's plenty to do aside from headbanging at Lost Lands.

Embedded in this section is the schedule of activities in the campgrounds' Village Marketplace as well as the food and vending lineups for the weekend. Those who are vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free are encouraged to download the official Lost Lands mobile app for more information.

Lost Lands 2022 craft vendor list. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 food and beverage list. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 Discovery Center schedule. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 Prohibited items

Lost Lands organizers have provided a comprehensive list of prohibited items, which you can find below as sourced from the festival's website.

NO Illegal substances

NO Liquor. Only 1 case of beer or 1 case of hard seltzer or 1 box of wine permitted per person. See Campground Alcohol Policy below for more info.

NO Unauthorized vending or selling of any products

NO Glass of any kind except handheld mirrors under 12″x12″. No standup mirrors.

NO Glass vape juice bottles, plastic only.

NO Glass lighting. Plastic tipped Christmas-style lights OK.

NO Large sound systems (if neighbors ask you to turn it down please respect their wishes)

NO Weapons of any kind

NO Knives (including cooking and steak knives)

NO Pepper Spray or Mace

NO Generators (RV onboard generators OK, no external)

NO Selfie Sticks

NO Tanks of compressed air, helium, nitrous, etc.

NO Aerosol products/cans except Sunscreen and Bug Spray

NO Bonfires

NO Fireworks or any kind of explosives

NO full-sized propane grill, charcoal, butane or fires of any kind (small propane grill ok)

NO Tiki Torches

NO Sky Lanterns

NO Animals of any kind (for more info see lostlandsfestival.com/ada)

NO Laser Pointers

NO Drones

NO Golf carts, dune buggies, segways, off-road motorcycles

NO Large metal key chains

NO Spray paint

NO Paint markers

NO Stickers

NO Flyers

NO Bicycles, Strollers, Skateboards or OneWheels

NO Logo-wrapped canopy tents

NO Milk Crates



Lost Lands 2022 allowed items

On the flip side, they also shared a list of items that attendees may bring onsite.

YES Reusable water bottles (Empty)

YES Hydration Packs / Camelbaks (Empty)

YES Single-compartment backpacks (maximum 12“ x 12“)

YES Purses (maximum 12“ x 12“)

YES Gum

YES Ear Plugs

YES Fanny packs

YES Makeup

YES Hand Sanitizer

YES Chapstick and lip balm

YES Lotion/Sunblock

YES Sealed Tampons

YES Eye drops

YES Wet Wipes

YES Cigarette Packs (Sealed)

YES Lighters

YES E-cig/Tobacco Vapes and Mods

YES Vape Juice in Plastic Bottles (Sealed)

YES Cameras (anything but pro equipment – GoPros OK)

YES Disposable cameras

YES Mobile Phones, external batteries and chargers

YES Walkie Talkies

YES Festival Totems (see Totem Rules below)

YES Kandi

YES LED Lights

YES Flow arts like hula hooping, poi, gloving, orbiting

YES Costumes are encouraged! Full face masks must be removed when going through security.

Lost Lands 2022 totem and flag rules

Organizers have shared a graphic describing the rules for flags and totems at this year's Lost Lands. There are restrictions on the length, material, flag/totem topper size and the content of totems allowed on the festival grounds.

Lost Lands 2022 totem and flag rules. Lost Lands

Lost Lands 2022 Lost-and-found

Just because the lands are lost, doesn't mean your phone should be.

Lost Lands has teamed up with Liff Happens to provide a pre-registration system for your items in the event you misplace them during the fest. You can learn more about this service and view the lost-and-found stations' map and hours of operation here.

Lost Lands 2022 official app

You can download the official Lost Lands app, which provides live updates and information about the festival, here.

Remember to bring your earplugs

Please protect your hearing. Lost Lands is an incredibly loud event and is better enjoyed with proper protection.

Earplugs are very cheap and will not diminish the sound quality or experience of the music. Take the time to buy yourself a pair either before the event or when you arrive.

Lost Lands 2022 lineup

Now for the fun part: the music. Here is the complete lineup for Lost Lands 2022.

Lost Lands 2022 lineup. Lost Lands

Lost Lands set times

Here's your chance to plan the perfect schedule at Excision's prehistoric party.

Wednesday, September 21st and Thursday, September 22nd

Lost Lands 2022 Village Stage lineup. Lost Lands

Friday, September 23rd

Lost Lands 2022 Friday set times. Lost Lands

Saturday, September 24th

Lost Lands 2022 Saturday set times. Lost Lands

Sunday, September 25th

Lost Lands 2022 Sunday set times. Lost Lands

How to stream Lost Lands 2022 online free

Those who can't make it out to this year's fest mustn't fret. Excision and co. have announced the return of Couch Lands, the official livestream of Lost Lands.

They will be broadcasting live from the festival from Friday, September 23rd until Sunday, September 25th. At the time of this guide's publication, the exact schedule for Couch Lands 2022 has not been revealed. You can tune into the stream on Friday here.

