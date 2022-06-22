Skip to main content
Excision Drops Enormous Lost Lands 2022 Lineup With Knife Party, Madeon, REZZ, More

Excision Drops Enormous Lost Lands 2022 Lineup With Knife Party, Madeon, REZZ, More

In its largest lineup to date, the 2022 festival will also feature performances from Rusko, Said The Sky, Pendulum, Space Laces and more.

Jake West

In its largest lineup to date, the 2022 festival will also feature performances from Rusko, Said The Sky, Pendulum, Space Laces and more.

Excision has shared a massive lineup for the fifth edition of Lost Lands, his annual celebration of bass music in Legend Valley.

Lost Lands returns this fall with arguably its largest lineup to date. Featured at this year's fest will be headlining performances from Knife Party, ILLENIUM, REZZ, Madeon, TroyBoi, Space Laces, Rusko, DJ Diesel, Said The Sky, Pendulum, Subtronics and more. As is tradition, Excision himself will also take the stage for three different experiences: a special two-hour performance, a rare "Detox" set and a B2B with Sullivan King.

You can learn more about the prehistoric-themed bass music spectacular and purchase tickets here.

FV0JlKVXwAAHtzk
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

péntek2 (38) (1)
EVENTS

Balaton Sound, Europe's Biggest Beachfront Festival, Set for Huge Return In 2022

Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Alesso, Becky Hill and more are set to perform at the vibrant, open-air electronic music festival.

By Brian Rapaport7 minutes ago
281679937_571680417650489_6108048098757542031_n
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Massive Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden

The concert marks Kygo's first show in New York since 2018.

By Lennon Cihak46 minutes ago
crssd
EVENTS

CRSSD Announces 2022 Lineup With Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim, Dom Dolla, More

Attendees will also be able to dig through vinyl thanks to the festival's unique record shop partnership with LA's Stellar Remnant.

By Lennon Cihak1 hour ago

Also featured on this year's lineup are all ten of the winning acts from Excision's Bass Music Initiative: ZIZI, JVZMIN, Vastive, Dani Demand, RZRKT, Green Matter, The Arcturians, ZINGARA, MIKESH!FT and A Hundred Drums.

The next chapter of Lost Lands takes place September 23-25, 2022 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

FOLLOW LOST LANDS:

Website: lostlandsfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LostLandsMusicFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/lost_lands
Instagram: instagram.com/lostlandsfestival

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Unveils Lost Lands 2021 Lineup

The lineup for the fourth iteration of Excision's prehistoric dubstep gathering was shared during his Reunion event this weekend.

lost lands
EVENTS

Lost Lands to Add New Stage at 2022 Festival

Organizers are also launching one of the largest construction projects in the festival's history in order to build a revamped camping entryway.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Excision Reveals Full Lineup for Lost Lands 2019

Illenium, NGHTMRE, Zeds Dead and more will join Excision's Lost Lands Festival for its third year.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Shares What's New for Lost Lands Festival 2019

We spoke with Excision, the mind behind Lost Lands Festival, about will make the third year of his prehistoric bass music gathering unique.

lost lands
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album

The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Reveals Several Lost Lands Performers Ahead of Full Lineup Reveal

Excision has announced several artists performing at Lost Lands 2019 and revealed the full lineup is coming sometime next week.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Details Changes for the Third Annual Lost Lands Festival

Excision announced dozens of improvements to Lost Lands 2019.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Opens Voting on Performers for Bass Canyon and Lost Lands 2020

Excision has given fans the opportunity to vote on who should play at both of his festivals next year.