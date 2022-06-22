Excision Drops Enormous Lost Lands 2022 Lineup With Knife Party, Madeon, REZZ, More
Excision has shared a massive lineup for the fifth edition of Lost Lands, his annual celebration of bass music in Legend Valley.
Lost Lands returns this fall with arguably its largest lineup to date. Featured at this year's fest will be headlining performances from Knife Party, ILLENIUM, REZZ, Madeon, TroyBoi, Space Laces, Rusko, DJ Diesel, Said The Sky, Pendulum, Subtronics and more. As is tradition, Excision himself will also take the stage for three different experiences: a special two-hour performance, a rare "Detox" set and a B2B with Sullivan King.
You can learn more about the prehistoric-themed bass music spectacular and purchase tickets here.
Also featured on this year's lineup are all ten of the winning acts from Excision's Bass Music Initiative: ZIZI, JVZMIN, Vastive, Dani Demand, RZRKT, Green Matter, The Arcturians, ZINGARA, MIKESH!FT and A Hundred Drums.
The next chapter of Lost Lands takes place September 23-25, 2022 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.
