Lost Lands to Add New Stage at 2022 Festival

Organizers are also launching one of the largest construction projects in the festival's history in order to build a revamped camping entryway.

Jake West

Headbangers will have a brand new stage to enjoy at Lost Lands 2022.

The organizers of the prehistoric-themed music festival, one of the world's most popular for fans of dubstep and bass music, recently announced a slew of updates to the event's infrastructure for its 2022 edition. And after revealing a brand new stage, it seems Excision and his team are planning to go bigger than ever.

They took to social media to announce the new Village Marketplace Stage, adding that it will feature a blend of international and local artists. The stage's name derives from the campgrounds' Village Marketplace and Discovery Center, which offers food, shopping, workshops and more.

Another major update coming to the festival this year is a revamped camping entryway. Organizers are slated to launch one of the largest construction projects in the festival's history this spring, when they'll begin work on the addition of new gravel camping lanes, roads, and access routes designed to facilitate entry into the Lost Lands grounds.

The festival's fan-favorite Wompy Woods stage has also been expanded toward the forest in a move that organizers believe will help cultivate a similar crowd experience to that of the Prehistoric Evolution stage. To mitigate sound bleeding from the two stages, they will be "adjusting the sound system and design" and adding structures between each.

"Our commitment runs deep toward always elevating Lost Lands," reads the announcement. "This is why we don’t skimp on hiring the best stage crews, festival producers, art teams, site vendors, and all of the great festival people who are in higher demand than ever before.

You can read about all the new developments coming to Lost Lands' fifth edition in the post below, courtesy of the festival's official Twitter account. Tickets are on sale now.

